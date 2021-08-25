LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga falls back to Spring 2022 After some lengthy delays, it looks like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has settled on a release window.

The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 presentation continued with an update that's been a long time coming. For the first time in years, we got an update on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. A new trailer debuted during Geoff Keighley's ONL stream, showing off bits and pieces of each of the nine core Star Wars episodes.

For those unfamiliar with The Skywalker Saga, this is the most ambitious LEGO Star Wars title to date. The game will not only cover all nine of the main Star Wars episodes, each of them will be presented as their own individual open worlds. As has been the case with many of the LEGO Star Wars titles to this point, players will be able to take the role of many of the saga's characters. On top of that, space and land vehicles will be sprinkled across the various worlds.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been in development for a long while. It was first revealed back at E3 2019. As mentioned, though, this has been an ambitious undertaking and it has led to several delays. The most recent one aimed for a 2021 release, but that's not in the cards, either. This Spring 2022 release is expected to be the last of the delays.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. We'll keep an eye on this one here at Shacknews, so be sure to come back for the latest updates. You can also check out the LEGO Star Wars website for more.