Playable April O'Neil revealed for TMNT: Shredder's Revenge at Gamescom 2021 Dotemu's highly-anticipated beat 'em up debuted an all-new playable character as part of the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live festivities.

Gamer’s of a certain age will have fond memories of the golden age of beat ‘em up arcade brawlers from the early 1990s. The team over at Dotemu is reviving an old favorite with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, hoping to follow up the massive success they had reviving the Streets of Rage last year. At the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live show, Dotemu showed off April O’Neil as a playable character for Shredder’s Revenge. She will join the Ninja Turtles in their battle against their greatest foe.

Sporting her iconic yellow jumpsuit and trusty reporting gear, April unleashes flurries of hits against the Foot Clan’s devious soldiers. Her agility and far-reaching slide kicks help her close in on targets quickly, and she once again proves the turtles can rely on her unwavering support, even through slices of pizza.

Inspired by the Turtles’ iconic 1987 cartoon design, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge brings New York City’s most righteous ninjas to life with gorgeous pixel art that’d look right at home in your favorite retro arcade. From showdowns with infamous rivals like Bebop and Rocksteady to returns to signature locales like Dimension X, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a bodacious celebration of classic TMNT beat ‘em ups with its own modern touches.

April and the rest of the gang are expected to start kicking shell when TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge launches on PC and Nintendo Switch next year.