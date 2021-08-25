Genshin Impact: Melodies of an Endless Journey concert coming this fall The Genshin Impact soundtrack will get the live concert treatment this fall.

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, miHoYo appeared to talk about what’s new with Genshin Impact. In addition to sharing more details on the Aloy DLC, the developer also shared the news that the Genshin Impact: Melodies of an Endless Journey concert will bring the game’s original soundtrack to life this October.

Developer miHoYo announced its plans to hold a Genshin Impact concert during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021. A trailer for the event gave us a sneak peek at a liver performance of some of the music from Genshin Impact’s original soundtrack. miHoYo shared additional details about the concert following its reveal.

The concert will feature Genshin Impact music originally composed and produced by Yu-Peng Chen and HOYO-MiX. World-famous Belgian conductor Maestro Dirk Brosse and the Flanders Symphony Orchestra will present the original soundtracks of Genshin Impact, while talented musicians from the United States, South Korea, and other countries are ready to deliver innovative interpretations of much-loved pieces with a mix of genres to worldwide fans and players.

The Genshin Impact: Melodies of an Endless Journey concert will go down on October 3, 2021. The concert will be held online, allowing fans across the globe to enjoy the performance. The music in Genshin has been a big hit with fans, and live performance of video game music has been a popular trend for years, so this move makes sense. Stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know about Gamescom 2021.