Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout's The Jungle Book event begins next week The latest crossover event for Fall Guys brings in the lovable animals from Disney's The Jungle Book.

The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 presentation moved along with the latest for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The wholesome battle royale game has gotten quite a few guest outfits over the past year, but now it's diving into Disney's The Jungle Book.

Fall Guys' crossover content for The Jungle Book is the latest addition for the game's Season 5 content. It will feature four character costumes and if you want them, you're not going to have much time to get them. here's the schedule for their deployment, according to the Fall Guys website:

King Louie : September 3-12

: September 3-12 Mowgli : September 3-6

: September 3-6 Shere Khan : September 7-9

: September 7-9 Baloo: September 10-12

Other goodies will also be available throughout the event, as well. This includes the Jungle Champion nickname, the Kaa pattern, and the Jungle Dance emote. All of these will be available for in-game Kudos.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout's Jungle Book event will run throughout that early September 3-12 window. However, once it's over, it's over and the Jungle Book content will be gone forever.