Oberhasli is a social & virtual concert app launching on Core from deadmau5 Musical talent deadmau5 is using the video game and interactive app toolkit to launch Oberhasli, a new virtual world & musical concert experience.

As COVID-19 has severely limited the ability of entertainers and content creators around the world to host and deliver shows and performances, the need for better musical and virtual experiences has grown. Meanwhile, through the last several years, an interactive app and video game toolkit and community known as Core has come to fruition. At Gamescom 2021, we learned musical artist Joel “deadmau5” Zimmerman is using Core to create Oberhasli, a new and versatile virtual social and music experience.

Core developer Manticore Games and deadmau5 revealed their collaboration of Oberhasli in Core during Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live presentation on August 25, 2021. You can see the full reveal just below.

During @Gamescom #OpeningNightLive, @deadmau5 announced that his persistent fan hub and concert space #0B3RHASL1 will open in Core in October!







