Oberhasli is a social & virtual concert app launching on Core from deadmau5

Musical talent deadmau5 is using the video game and interactive app toolkit to launch Oberhasli, a new virtual world & musical concert experience.
TJ Denzer
As COVID-19 has severely limited the ability of entertainers and content creators around the world to host and deliver shows and performances, the need for better musical and virtual experiences has grown. Meanwhile, through the last several years, an interactive app and video game toolkit and community known as Core has come to fruition. At Gamescom 2021, we learned musical artist Joel “deadmau5” Zimmerman is using Core to create Oberhasli, a new and versatile virtual social and music experience.

Core developer Manticore Games and deadmau5 revealed their collaboration of Oberhasli in Core during Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live presentation on August 25, 2021. You can see the full reveal just below.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

