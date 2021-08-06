Watch the Ariana Grande Fortnite Rift Tour concert here Watch Ariana Grande's performance in Fortnite right here.

Over the last couple of years, Fortnite has become not only a supremely popular battle royale, but a hub for movie viewings, live music, and more. Epic Games’ virtual world will serve as a venue once again when pop star Ariana Grande hits the stage for a new concert. Titled the Rift Tour, Ariana’s performance is set to feature popular songs and dazzling visuals. It’s a one-weekend event, so you’ll want to make sure you don’t miss it.

The Fortnite Rift Tour will take place on August 6 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. Players can view Ariana Grande’s concert by loading into the game and queuing into the Rift Tour playlist. If you’re not able to get on the game and view the event for yourself, we’ll be livestreaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel for your viewing convenience. You can view the stream using the embed above.

Following the conclusion of the Rift Tour, fans will have the opportunity to catch Ariana Grande’s performance again as there will be four additional showings throughout the weekend. Check out the dates and times for the Fortnite Rift Tour to learn more about the bonus showings.

The Ariana Grande Fortnite Rift Tour event is set to go down today, and if past in-game concerts are any indication, it’s one you’ll want to see. For more on the latest happenings in Fortnite, Shacknews has you covered.