Manticore Games talks using Core as a one-stop tool for game developers With Core as a sort of toolbox of 3D game development, developer Manticore Games spoke to us about how they intend the project to be a suite to create, share, and play games.

Core is a gaming project, but rather than a game unto itself, it’s more of a toolbox. Like RPG Maker or Dreams before it, Core is the creation of Manticore Games, offering a suite of tools and functionality to build your ideas into its environment and craft the mechanics and moving parts it takes to turn it into a game of your own. Recently, we were able to chat with a number of the Manticore Games team working on Core.

Manticore Games opened the alpha build for Core back in March of this year, and it has since seen a wealth of creators flock to design and craft their ideas in its growing community. Manticore has built upon the game, offered more options over time, and even hosted themed jams to offer players plenty of opportunity to create and show off their imagination in Core. The versatility of Core has attracted the likes of Wizards of the Coast, who have brought Dungeons & Dragons content for players to work with and resulted in a jam contest which produced over 100 D&D-themed games.

More recently, Manticore Games and the Core project have attracted the attention of Epic Games, garnering a $15 million investment into the project. With Core already giving back to its community with a number of Jams and other contests with both in-community and monetary awards, there’s plenty Manticore can do and plans to with Epic’s investment. If you’d like to learn more about Core, be sure to check out the full interview video above or head over to the Manticore Games website for more details and information, including getting in on the open alpha or checking out the projects already on display from the Core community.

