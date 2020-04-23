Fortnite and Travis Scott Astronomical Concert Relive the latest Fortnite event, an Astronomical concert from visionary artist Travis Scott.

Fortnite’s in-game events have grown into some of the best in gaming over the last couple of years. The team at Epic Games is constantly out to outdo themselves in terms of scope and spectacle. Their latest event, a collaboration with musical artist Travis Scott brought about new outfits, emotes, and a concert.

Titled Astronomical, the concert aired worldwide on April 23 at 7pm EST. If you weren’t able to catch the event live, we’ve got the entire event recorded for you, viewable in the video below. The concert features several of Travis Scott's head banging anthems. The concert opens with Sicko Mode, the smash single from Scott’s 2018 album Astroworld. Shortly after the song’s intro from Drake, Travis Scott exploded onto the scene at the size of a skyscraper to deliver his verse. Other songs featured in the concert were Stargazing, Goosebumps, and Highest In The Room.

A major selling point for the event was that Travis Scott would be debuting a brand new song during the show. Towards the end of the concert, as players are soaring through space, we finally get to hear this new track. Still untitled, we hear about over a minute of the song before the show comes to a close. It’s currently unknown if Scott has plans to officially release the song anytime soon.

Astronomical was full of the energy, bangers, and over-the-top visuals that Travis Scott fans have come to expect. Epic Games has announced that they will be doing encores of the concert in Fortnite over the next few days. For more on Fortnite, subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.