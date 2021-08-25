New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live showcase here

Here's where you can watch the Gamescom Opening Night Live broadcast.
Donovan Erskine
1

Gamescom rivals E3 as one of the biggest gaming events of the year. Many of the industry’s biggest companies bring announcements for their upcoming releases to the event to share with audiences across the world. Though the ongoing pandemic means a second-straight year without an in-person Gamescom, Geoff Keighley and company are once again putting on the show as an all-digital event. Let’s dig into how you can watch Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Gamescom Opening Night Live will take place today, August 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live on the official Gamescom Twitch channel. In addition to that, we here at Shacknews will be co-streaming the event on our own Twitch channel, which you can watch using the video embed above.

Gamescom Opening Night Live is sure to be stuffed with announcements from a range of different developers. Host Geoff Keighley has already teased a Saints Row reboot, an update on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and much more. There are several recognizable games on the list of official Gamescom 2021 partners, such as Bandai Namco, Xbox Game Studios, Warner Bros. Games, and PlayStation. The event will run for roughly two hours and will be available as a VOD following its conclusion.

That’s how you can watch Gamescom Opening Night Live and catch all of the major announcements being made in the gaming world. If you can’t watch the stream, no need to fear, we’ll be updating the Gamescom 2021 topic page here on Shacknews with all of the news coming out of the event.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

