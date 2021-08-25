Watch the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live showcase here Here's where you can watch the Gamescom Opening Night Live broadcast.

Gamescom rivals E3 as one of the biggest gaming events of the year. Many of the industry’s biggest companies bring announcements for their upcoming releases to the event to share with audiences across the world. Though the ongoing pandemic means a second-straight year without an in-person Gamescom, Geoff Keighley and company are once again putting on the show as an all-digital event. Let’s dig into how you can watch Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Watch the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live showcase here

Gamescom Opening Night Live will take place today, August 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live on the official Gamescom Twitch channel. In addition to that, we here at Shacknews will be co-streaming the event on our own Twitch channel, which you can watch using the video embed above.

Gamescom Opening Night Live is sure to be stuffed with announcements from a range of different developers. Host Geoff Keighley has already teased a Saints Row reboot, an update on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and much more. There are several recognizable games on the list of official Gamescom 2021 partners, such as Bandai Namco, Xbox Game Studios, Warner Bros. Games, and PlayStation. The event will run for roughly two hours and will be available as a VOD following its conclusion.

That’s how you can watch Gamescom Opening Night Live and catch all of the major announcements being made in the gaming world. If you can’t watch the stream, no need to fear, we’ll be updating the Gamescom 2021 topic page here on Shacknews with all of the news coming out of the event.