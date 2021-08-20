New Saints Row announcement teased for Gamescom 2021 Saints Row developer Volition is teasing an announcement for Gamecom Opening Night Live.

The Saints Row series is known for its over-the-top absurdity and parody of American culture. Developed by Volition, the action-adventure series has not seen a new mainline entry since 2013’s Saints Row IV, though that may be changing soon. Just days before Gamescom Opening Night Live, host Geoff Keighley and developer Volition are teasing a Saints Row-related announcement.

It was on August 20, 2021 that Gamescom Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley took to Twitter to tease the upcoming event. Keighley shared a tweet captioned “we are ‘Bossing’ it with our announcements this year.” The tweet contained a video of a brick wall with the word “rebooting” sprayed on it in graffiti. Beside the word, you can see the 3rd Street Saints logo. It’s fairly clear that this is alluding to some sort of new Saints Row project, likely a reboot.

5 days until @gamescom #OpeningNightLive on Wednesday.



We are “Bossing” it with our announcements this year 👀 https://t.co/osudHTCxj1



See you live, Wednesday at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST at https://t.co/FjoDbKD0sN pic.twitter.com/6zE974HW0Q — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 20, 2021

If that cryptic post from Keighley isn’t convincing enough, the official Saints Row Twitter account replied with the suggestive eye emojis. The Volition Twitter account quoted the tweet with the same message, and has also changed its header to “rebooting” graffiti. It’s likely that the “bossing it” line from Geoff Keighley’s tweet is referring to the nickname “boss,” which several characters throughout the Saints Row series refer to the player as.

Gamescom Opening Night Live is guaranteed to be filled with announcements, and a new Saints Row game wouldn’t be far-fetched at all. The series hasn’t seen any action since the Gat out of Hell expansion in 2015, and now would be an excellent time to usher the series back in to a new generation. With how far off the deep end some of the sequels went, it also wouldn’t be surprising if publisher Deep Silver wanted a full reboot of the franchise. For everything coming out of Gamescom 2021, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.