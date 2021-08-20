New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

New Saints Row announcement teased for Gamescom 2021

Saints Row developer Volition is teasing an announcement for Gamecom Opening Night Live.
Donovan Erskine
6

The Saints Row series is known for its over-the-top absurdity and parody of American culture. Developed by Volition, the action-adventure series has not seen a new mainline entry since 2013’s Saints Row IV, though that may be changing soon. Just days before Gamescom Opening Night Live, host Geoff Keighley and developer Volition are teasing a Saints Row-related announcement.

It was on August 20, 2021 that Gamescom Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley took to Twitter to tease the upcoming event. Keighley shared a tweet captioned “we are ‘Bossing’ it with our announcements this year.” The tweet contained a video of a brick wall with the word “rebooting” sprayed on it in graffiti. Beside the word, you can see the 3rd Street Saints logo. It’s fairly clear that this is alluding to some sort of new Saints Row project, likely a reboot.

If that cryptic post from Keighley isn’t convincing enough, the official Saints Row Twitter account replied with the suggestive eye emojis. The Volition Twitter account quoted the tweet with the same message, and has also changed its header to “rebooting” graffiti. It’s likely that the “bossing it” line from Geoff Keighley’s tweet is referring to the nickname “boss,” which several characters throughout the Saints Row series refer to the player as.

Gamescom Opening Night Live is guaranteed to be filled with announcements, and a new Saints Row game wouldn’t be far-fetched at all. The series hasn’t seen any action since the Gat out of Hell expansion in 2015, and now would be an excellent time to usher the series back in to a new generation. With how far off the deep end some of the sequels went, it also wouldn’t be surprising if publisher Deep Silver wanted a full reboot of the franchise. For everything coming out of Gamescom 2021, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 20, 2021 7:45 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, New Saints Row announcement teased for Gamescom 2021

    • falidorn mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 20, 2021 8:19 AM

      Let it die. There’s just nowhere to go after 4. They can make a whole new storyline/setting and put their brand of crazy in it.

      • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        August 20, 2021 9:26 AM

        Wish they'd make a Freespace spiritual successor :(

        Hell, I'd take a modern day Red Faction even though I never cared much for any of those games.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        August 20, 2021 9:38 AM

        That they are speaking of rebooting (which after 3/4 would be completely possible without breaking continuity), so that could easily work.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          August 20, 2021 9:39 AM

          it's really the only way forward after 4.

          • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            August 20, 2021 9:52 AM

            I mean, they could completely break continuity, reboot cleanly, but there's also the literal idea of rebooting based on the story's current place since currently everything's a simulation

            • falidorn mercury ultra mega
              reply
              August 20, 2021 9:56 AM

              I thought they broke out of the simulation?

      • whippedcracker legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 20, 2021 10:00 AM

        You lack imagination. Where is my Saints Row Fantasy game with Dragons? Where is Saints Row Star Citizen?
        That IP has room.

Hello, Meet Lola