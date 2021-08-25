Halo Infinite gets December 2021 release date 343 Industries finally gave Halo an official release date at Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live.

We finally know with 100 percent certainty when Halo Infinite is coming out. It was a long time waiting, lots of delay, a ton of reveals, tidbits here and there, but we finally know when we’ll get to play Halo Infinite. 343 Industries showed off a special look at the multiplayer campaign coming to the game, and with it, they also stood with Geoff Keighley on stage and revealed the actual release date of the game. Halo Infinite is coming in December 2021.

343 Industries had a rather prominent segment during the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live presentation on August 25, 2021. We got to see a lengthy cinematic trailer showing off the premise behind the multiplayer campaign that will be launching when the game comes out. Perhaps more importantly, we learned that the game now has a confirmed release date. It will be coming out on Xbox consoles and PC on December 7, 2021.

The cinematic trailer follows up on promised content 343 Industries revealed earlier this year. Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is going to have its own story told through seasons and separate from the single-player campaign. The first season is called “Heroes of Reach” and will heavily feature the iconic planet and its part in the series.

The December release date is also a comforting reveal, although it didn’t come without some cost. It was just last week that 343 Industries announced it would be delaying both the co-op play in the campaign and Forge Mode. These features will now be delayed into second and third seasons of the game respectively after launch. It’s a shame, especially about the co-op campaign.

Nonetheless, we finally have a concrete release date for Halo Infinite, which is more than a little something this late in the game. As we inch closer to the release at the end of this year, stay tuned for further updates and details as they become available.