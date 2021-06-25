Halo Infinite multiplayer to feature a separate story from single-player via Seasons Multiplayer fans will have a story separate from Master Chief to explore in Halo Infinite through Seasons, the first being called Heroes of Reach.

When Halo Infinite comes out, a lot of players will be rejoining the story of Master Chief in his latest efforts to save the galaxy from various cosmic threats. Multiplayer is also looking like it’s going to be a pretty incredible time in the game with a ton of great weapons, modes, and ways to complete in PVP. That said, story and PVP don’t have to be mutually exclusive. In fact, 343 Industries just revealed that multiplayer is going to have a narrative of its own that players will be able to experience through the game’s Seasonal content.

This multiplayer story tidbit was revealed in the recent Halo Waypoint Inside Infinite blog post on June 25, 2021. According to Halo Infinite Head of Creative Joseph Staten, 343 Industries is adding a story to multiplayer that will play out through the game’s seasons.

“At the center of our plans is a goal to deeply root your Multiplayer character in the larger Halo universe and give them a vital, active role in the Halo story moving forward,” Staten wrote. “How exactly we’re going to do this in the Seasons and years ahead… Well, we’re not ready to share details yet.”

In their efforts to connect you more with your Spartan's journey than ever before, the Waypoint and Live Teams have been hard at work building your new virtual home away from home. Learn more, in this month's edition of Inside Infinite.



🖥 https://t.co/rPlOvFbRDp pic.twitter.com/RGk6vm9tSR — Halo (@Halo) June 24, 2021

What Staten did share is that the first Season relating to multiplayer may already have a theme.

“I can share that we picked ‘Heroes of Reach’ as a Seasonal theme for very specific reasons: Reach has a rich history; it’s a key location for Spartans of old and a focal point for a new generation of Spartans preparing to wrestle with the perils and mysteries of a galaxy that has fundamentally changed after the events of Halo 5,” Staten continued.

With this in mind, it seems players are going to be able to enjoy Halo’s rich narrative universe whether they play single-player, multiplayer, or both. With the release window narrowed down to just a few weeks, be sure to check out the further multiplayer deep dives shown during E3 2021 for more details.