Halo Infinite will launch without Forge Mode or Campaign co-op 343 Industries has confirmed Halo Infinite will not have Forge Mode or Campaign co-op at launch.

Halo Infinite is easily one of the most highly-anticipated video games releasing this year. The latest mainline installment in the iconic first-person shooter franchise is set to arrive this Holiday, and it's fair to say there’s a lot riding on it. After delaying the game by an entire year, it looks like Halo Infinite will still be missing some key features when it releases. 343 Industries has confirmed that there will not be a Forge Mode or Campaign co-op when Halo Infinite launches this year.

It was in the August 2021 development update for Halo Infinite that we learned the game would not have Campaign co-op or Forge Mode ready at launch. Head of creative Joseph Staten was speaking with Community Director Brian Jarrard in the video where they shared the news. “We’ve made the really tough decision to delay shipping campaign co-op for launch,” Staten shared. Halo Infinite’s Campaign will still be ready to go on release day, but you’ll have to wait a little bit longer if you plan on playing through it with a friend.

Campaign co-op isn’t the only piece of content that will be missing from Halo Infinite at launch, 343 Industries also shared that Forge Mode will be coming at a later date as well. “We also made the tough call to delay shipping Forge past launch as well,” Staten continued.

Campaign co-op has been a staple of the Halo games since it was introduced in Halo 2. We got our first look at the campaign in Halo Infinite during the extended gameplay reveal that was shown at E3 2020. Forge Mode has also appeared in several Halo titles and allows players to use game assets to create their own maps and modes, offering a strong creative component to standard Halo play.

Campaign co-op is currently scheduled to launch with Halo Infinite Season 2, with Forge Mode slated for Season 3. That said, the game is still set to launch this Holiday season. Stick with Shacknews for further updates on Halo Infinite.