New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Halo Infinite will launch without Forge Mode or Campaign co-op

343 Industries has confirmed Halo Infinite will not have Forge Mode or Campaign co-op at launch.
Donovan Erskine
3

Halo Infinite is easily one of the most highly-anticipated video games releasing this year. The latest mainline installment in the iconic first-person shooter franchise is set to arrive this Holiday, and it's fair to say there’s a lot riding on it. After delaying the game by an entire year, it looks like Halo Infinite will still be missing some key features when it releases. 343 Industries has confirmed that there will not be a Forge Mode or Campaign co-op when Halo Infinite launches this year.

It was in the August 2021 development update for Halo Infinite that we learned the game would not have Campaign co-op or Forge Mode ready at launch. Head of creative Joseph Staten was speaking with Community Director Brian Jarrard in the video where they shared the news. “We’ve made the really tough decision to delay shipping campaign co-op for launch,” Staten shared. Halo Infinite’s Campaign will still be ready to go on release day, but you’ll have to wait a little bit longer if you plan on playing through it with a friend.

Campaign co-op isn’t the only piece of content that will be missing from Halo Infinite at launch, 343 Industries also shared that Forge Mode will be coming at a later date as well. “We also made the tough call to delay shipping Forge past launch as well,” Staten continued.

Campaign co-op has been a staple of the Halo games since it was introduced in Halo 2. We got our first look at the campaign in Halo Infinite during the extended gameplay reveal that was shown at E3 2020. Forge Mode has also appeared in several Halo titles and allows players to use game assets to create their own maps and modes, offering a strong creative component to standard Halo play.

Campaign co-op is currently scheduled to launch with Halo Infinite Season 2, with Forge Mode slated for Season 3. That said, the game is still set to launch this Holiday season. Stick with Shacknews for further updates on Halo Infinite.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 20, 2021 12:05 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Halo Infinite will launch without Forge Mode or Campaign co-op

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 20, 2021 12:18 PM

      No campaign co-op SUCKS. Last game didn't have any, now this one it'll be an after-thought. This isn't Halo.

      I've been saying Game Pass is going to turn every big Microsoft game into a game-as-a-service where updates are trickled out forever to keep people on the hook, and here's another example. :P

      • Redwall45
        reply
        August 20, 2021 1:42 PM

        While I think that’s an issue that some studios decide I think it’s down to pure incompetence of the dev team. Similar delays have happened with MCC and H4/5. MCC being completely broken for multiplayer and online co-op on launch and H5 took 6 months to a year to get forge out. They have issues shipping out core features repeatedly. And I’m going to assume this hurts them a lot more financially than helps them with GaaS. Coop is a staple of halo

Hello, Meet Lola