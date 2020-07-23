New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Halo Infinite first gameplay footage revealed during Xbox Games Showcase

The first gameplay footage for Halo Infinite is finally here, and the Master Chief is looking good.
Josh Hawkins
1

We finally got our first look at Halo Infinite gameplay footage during today's special Xbox Games Showcase. The game gives off a lot of classic Halo vibes and we can't wait to dive in when it releases later this year. We'll have more info about the gameplay soon, so check back in a bit.

Halo Infinite gameplay footage

Developing....

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola