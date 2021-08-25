New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign trailer debuts at Gamescom 2021

The franchise's return to the World War 2 setting brings along a multi-continent romp across multiple fronts of the war.

Chris Jarrard
One of the biggest developments to come out of the Opening Night Live celebrations at Gamescom 2021 was the debut of gameplay footage of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s campaign mode. The development team at Sledgehammer Games prepared an extended look at what players can expect from the narrative portion of the game when it launches later this year.

As a show of respect to Activision Blizzard employees, we would like to take a moment to repost the demands that they made public prior to their walkout. Furthermore, we would like to encourage our readers to donate to the following charities: Black Girls CODE, FUTURES, Girls Who Code, RAINN, Women in Animation, and Women in Games International.

This story is developing...

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

