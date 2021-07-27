Activision Blizzard employees plan to walkout in protest tomorrow New reports indicate that employees at Activision Blizzard are organizing a walkout this week.

It’s been a busy week for the gaming industry, to say the least. Last week, it came to light that the state of California would be suing Activision Blizzard over allegations of harassment and discrimination at the company. Following this, some of the major executives at the company released statements in response to the matter. Then, employees of Activision Blizzard published an open letter rebuking the statements shared by the executives. Now, Activision Blizzard employees are taking their protest a step further, as a widespread walkout is being planned for tomorrow.

Reports that Activision Blizzard employees were planning a walkout began to surface online earlier today, with Bloomberg and Axios among those that claim to have heard directly from current workers about the plans. Reportedly, the walkout will take place tomorrow, July 28. The walkout will be done both physically and digitally, as the company is currently operating within a hybrid format.

The in-person walkout will take place at the Blizzard campus in Irvine, California from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT. The virtual walkout will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. PT. Just yesterday, well over 2000 Activision Blizzard employees signed an open letter condemning the statements shared by executives at the company, particularly that of Frances Townsend. Now, the workers are giving another display of solidarity and further expressing their displeasure with the state of affairs at the company.

We'll be monitoring the situation to see if the Activision Blizzard walkout goes on as planned tomorrow, and if it prompts further action from the company. CEO Bobby Kotick has yet to provide a statement on the widespread allegations facing his company.