Far Cry 6 story trailer shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 A new story trailer for Far Cry 6 takes a closer look at the game's dictators and the resistance looking to topple them.

The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 presentation kept on rolling with the latest look at Far Cry 6. This latest story trailer focused on the game's lead characters, including Anton Castillo, his son Diego, and the freedom fighters who are looking to overthrow them.

The Far Cry 6 trailer further establishes the fictional island nation of Yara. Anton Castillo (played by The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito) is ruling the land with an iron fist and seeking to prepare his son Diego (played by Coco's Anthony Gonzalez) to eventually succeed him. As the trailer initially focuses on them, it begins to segue to the freedom fighter uprising, led by lead playable character Dani Rojas.

Far Cry 6 will see players venture across Yara, allowing them their choice in tactics. They can try and directly confront Castillo's forces in all-out firefights or they can take a more stealthy approach and attack from the shadows. The game will add more of the series' signature open world elements, which includes weapons, vehicles, and wild animals.

Far Cry 6 is set to release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, and Xbox One on October 7. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates and learn more over on the Far Cry 6 website.