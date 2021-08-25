Midnight Fight Express punches in with Summer 2022 release window Crack your knuckles and throw down with this brawler from solo game developer Jacob Dzwinel.

The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 presentation moved along with the latest from Humble Games. It's a mile-a-minute action game from solo game developer Jacob Dzwinel called Midnight Fight Express. If you like beating up dozens of goons as a guy with a WTF Horse mask, this is going to be the game for you.

Midnight Fight Express is a traditional old-school brawler that sees players venture across a dangerous city, beating up some bad dudes looking for a fight. It utilizes motion-captured combat for fluid, cinematic brawling. Each of the game's sites are hand-crafted and allow for players to traverse by foot or by vehicle. Players can master a variety of weapons, use the environment to their advantage, or simply use their fists and upgrade a powerful set of moves.

Midnight Fight Express is coming Summer 2022 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch day, along with a handful of other titles from the Humble Games library. You can learn more about Midnight Fight Express and Jacob Dzwinel's Herculean efforts over on the Humble Games website.