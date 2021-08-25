Saints Row reboot announced with February 2022 release date Deep Silver Volition has unveiled a reboot of Saints Row at Gamescom 2021.

After some strong teasing in the leadup to Gamescom Opening Night Live, Deep Silver Volition announced a new Saints Row game during the event. Instead of going the sequel route, the new Saints Row game will be a reboot of the action-packed franchise.

Saints Row was announced by Deep Silver during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021. Deep Silver provided a brief description of the upcoming release.

Welcome to Santo Ileso, a vibrant fictional city in the heart of the American Southwest. In a world rife with crime, where lawless factions fight for power, a group of young friends embark on their own criminal venture, as they rise to the top in their bid to become Self Made.

Though the Saints Row reboot is indeed a reboot of the existing property, there are several major changes. We’re no longer in Stillwater, the Detroit-based city from the original series. The new Saints Row will also introduce us into a new cast of characters, with Neenah, Kevin, and Eli as your main crew of friends.

That said, you’ll still be a member of the iconic Saints gang. Rival gangs include Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall (the police). From the trailer, the Saints Row reboot is clearly much more grounded than the more recent entries in the franchise, but there’s still some hilarity and hijinx.

Saints Row will launch on February 25, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and Epic Games Store.