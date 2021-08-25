New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Saints Row reboot announced with February 2022 release date

Deep Silver Volition has unveiled a reboot of Saints Row at Gamescom 2021.
Donovan Erskine
2

After some strong teasing in the leadup to Gamescom Opening Night Live, Deep Silver Volition announced a new Saints Row game during the event. Instead of going the sequel route, the new Saints Row game will be a reboot of the action-packed franchise.

Saints Row was announced by Deep Silver during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021. Deep Silver provided a brief description of the upcoming release.

Though the Saints Row reboot is indeed a reboot of the existing property, there are several major changes. We’re no longer in Stillwater, the Detroit-based city from the original series. The new Saints Row will also introduce us into a new cast of characters, with Neenah, Kevin, and Eli as your main crew of friends.

That said, you’ll still be a member of the iconic Saints gang. Rival gangs include Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall (the police). From the trailer, the Saints Row reboot is clearly much more grounded than the more recent entries in the franchise, but there’s still some hilarity and hijinx.

Saints Row will launch on February 25, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and Epic Games Store.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola