Evening Reading - October 13, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Tuesday night in America - you're almost halfway through the week. How has your week gone so far? I hope it's everything you need it to be. Let's take a moment to look at some articles on Shacknews together and then check out some memes.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The arts are important

Any government or body that threatens the arts does not truly understand the significant positive impact it has on our lives.

Greg's kitties

Shacknews' own Greg Burke has got himself two new, totally adorable, kitty cats!

David Attenborough is the GOAT

We've only got one planet. We need to take care of our home. I'm so in the mood for a documentary.

Animals Being Jerks

The face of the cat in the second image is priceless. It hates that it fell in.

Saving dogs

What a chill dog. This bloke is doing good work. Keep saving those dogs.

Hot cop

Old mate is heaps thirsty.

Skip, skip, skip. Blah, blah, blah.

Who are you?

Wu-Tang Forever

Get out and vote.

New phone, who dis?

A bunch of iPhones are about to get dropped a few times. "Oh, no! My screen is cracked!"

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 13, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening and lift your mood. He's a good boy who loves a good snooze.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola