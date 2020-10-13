Evening Reading - October 13, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Tuesday night in America - you're almost halfway through the week. How has your week gone so far? I hope it's everything you need it to be. Let's take a moment to look at some articles on Shacknews together and then check out some memes.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- United States voter registration dates and deadlines for 2020 election
- Torchlight 3 review: Just one more dungeon
- Xbox offering free cloud save transfer from 360 consoles to Series S/X owners
- Like Xbox & Taco Bell, Sony is partnering with Burger King to give away PS5s
- My Nintendo members can get 7-day free trial of Nintendo Switch Online
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals
- New Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales screenshots reveal more suits and locations
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands pre-expansion patch adds new player experience
- Borderlands 3 coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X on launch day
- Overwatch Halloween Terror begins today with eight new skins
- SteelSeries announces limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 headsets & mousepads
- Fall Guys' Sonic the Hedgehog skin is coming to the game's shop
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity trailer spotlights Yiga Clan & a mysterious villain
- Apple announces iPhone 12 Pro Max at October Special Event
- The iPhone 12 won't come with earbuds or wall charger
- iPhone 12 Pro revealed during October Apple Event
- Apple reveals the iPhone 12 Mini, starting at $699
- Apple announces 5G capabilities coming to the iPhone 12 generation
- All reveals & announcements from Apple Event October 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The arts are important
The arts include: the TV you watch, the music you listen to, the books you read, the comedy you laugh at, the films you escape into.— Matt Haig (@matthaig1) October 12, 2020
Imagine 2020 without any of these to get us through.
Any government or body that threatens the arts does not truly understand the significant positive impact it has on our lives.
Greg's kitties
Goodnight Twitter #CatsOfTwitter #cats #RagdollCats pic.twitter.com/DxVsjQ0vUB— Buffy&SadieRagdolls (@BuffynSadieCats) October 13, 2020
Shacknews' own Greg Burke has got himself two new, totally adorable, kitty cats!
David Attenborough is the GOAT
The new David Attenborough documentary makes no mistakes about the current issues facing our planet, but it also provides hope in a way that only David Attenborough can do. pic.twitter.com/1sDs6eysNq— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 7, 2020
We've only got one planet. We need to take care of our home. I'm so in the mood for a documentary.
Animals Being Jerks
The face of the cat in the second image is priceless. It hates that it fell in.
Saving dogs
What a chill dog. This bloke is doing good work. Keep saving those dogs.
Hot cop
Old mate is heaps thirsty.
Skip, skip, skip. Blah, blah, blah.
Who are you?
Wu-Tang Forever
Get out and vote.
New phone, who dis?
everyone's iPhone 11 after this Apple event is over pic.twitter.com/XED1dQyyia— Froste 💯 (@Froste) October 13, 2020
A bunch of iPhones are about to get dropped a few times. "Oh, no! My screen is cracked!"
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 13, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening and lift your mood. He's a good boy who loves a good snooze.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - October 13, 2020