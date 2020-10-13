Evening Reading - October 13, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Tuesday night in America - you're almost halfway through the week. How has your week gone so far? I hope it's everything you need it to be. Let's take a moment to look at some articles on Shacknews together and then check out some memes.

The arts are important

The arts include: the TV you watch, the music you listen to, the books you read, the comedy you laugh at, the films you escape into.



Imagine 2020 without any of these to get us through. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) October 12, 2020

Any government or body that threatens the arts does not truly understand the significant positive impact it has on our lives.

Greg's kitties

Shacknews' own Greg Burke has got himself two new, totally adorable, kitty cats!

David Attenborough is the GOAT

The new David Attenborough documentary makes no mistakes about the current issues facing our planet, but it also provides hope in a way that only David Attenborough can do. pic.twitter.com/1sDs6eysNq — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 7, 2020

We've only got one planet. We need to take care of our home. I'm so in the mood for a documentary.

Animals Being Jerks

The face of the cat in the second image is priceless. It hates that it fell in.

Saving dogs

What a chill dog. This bloke is doing good work. Keep saving those dogs.

Hot cop

Old mate is heaps thirsty.

Skip, skip, skip. Blah, blah, blah.

Who are you?

Wu-Tang Forever

Get out and vote.

New phone, who dis?

everyone's iPhone 11 after this Apple event is over pic.twitter.com/XED1dQyyia — Froste 💯 (@Froste) October 13, 2020

A bunch of iPhones are about to get dropped a few times. "Oh, no! My screen is cracked!"

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening and lift your mood. He's a good boy who loves a good snooze.

