Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity trailer spotlights Yiga Clan & a mysterious villain 100 years earlier than Breath of the Wild, it looks like Yiga Clan Master Kohga is still his dumpy and boisterous self, and it also looks like his clan is working for a new villain.

As we’ve seen more and more of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, it’s interesting to see what Koei Tecmo and Nintendo are doing with the lore and characters that we saw running around 100 years later in Breath of the Wild. The latest trailer puts eyes on the infamous Yiga Clan. What’s more the flamboyantly self-confident Master Kohga also makes an appearance, and it looks like his clan is carrying out some orders from a new and mysterious character with some dark magic at their command.

Nintendo launched the latest trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity on the Nintendo YouTube channel October 13, 2020. You may remember the Yiga Clan from Breath of the Wild as the dastardly and annoying ninjas roaming the roads of Hyrule, acting as the eyes of Ganon, challenging Link at every turn, and displaying a peculiar love of bananas. You might also remember the dumpy and cartoonish Master Kohga. He and his clan take center stage in this latest trailer, which can be seen in full below.

It’s interesting to think about Kohga being around 100 years before the events of Breath of the Wild. It’s possible it’s not actually the Kohga we know, but rather that particular Kohga’s father’s mother’s father (a little something referenced when you defeat him in Breath of the Wild). It would, after all, make sense for folks as bombastic and proud as Kohga’s family to keep naming their kids Kohga after all. Of course, this is just speculation, but Age of Calamity has shown a lot of reverence to the source material in Breath of the Wild, featuring a younger (or older?) Purah in the previous trailer and Impa in the most recent gameplay demonstrations. What’s even more interesting is the mysterious new possible villain the Yiga Clan seems to be answering to, who seems to have control of some dark magic.

With Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity launching on November 20, we’re sure to learn more about this game soon enough. Stay tuned for more news and updates as we get closer to the game’s 2020 release date.