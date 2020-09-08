Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will take players back 100 years before Breath of the Wild A follow-up from Koei Tecmo in the Hyrule Warriors games, Age of Calamity will let players experience the story that led up to Breath of the Wild in November 2020.

The original Hyrule Warriors was an interesting take on the Zelda franchise, allowing Koei Tecmo to apply its formula for games like Dynasty Warriors to the universe of Link, Ganon, Zelda, and the Triforce. Years later, following the launch of the supermassively popular Breath of the Wild, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a new game coming from the partnership between Nintendo and Koei Tecmo. It will take aim at sharing the untold stories that lead up to Link’s conquest against the terrible Calamity Ganon, and it’s coming in November of this year.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity was announced by Nintendo and Koei Tecmo with a trailer on the Nintendo YouTube channel on September 8, 2020. Coming to Nintendo Switch on November 8, 2020, and available for pre-order now, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will explore the period 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in which Calamity Ganon awoke and the champions, Revali, Urbosa, Mipha, and Daruk, as well as Link and Zelda, rose to the challenge of fighting it.

While the original Breath of the Wild was an absolute masterpiece of exploration, adventure, and storytelling, many of the stories and lore of the time of Calamity Ganon’s arrival and the Champions war against it is spotty and unrevealed in the game. With stories like Urbosa’s devotion to protecting Zelda, Link and Revali’s rivalry, Mipha’s love of Link, and Daruk’s duty to protect his homeland, there are a lot of foggy corners of the Breath of the Wild story waiting to be explored in Age of Calamity.

We’re not so sure that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will be game-of-the-year material the way Breath of the Wild was, but exploring these stories will nonetheless be a fun and interesting experience when the game arrives on November 8.