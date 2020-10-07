Zelda, Impa, and Urbosa showcased in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gameplay The latest Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gameplay gave us an in-depth look at several playable characters including Zelda, Impa, and Urbosa.

The latest gameplay for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity brought quite a bit of excitement to the more recent episode of Nintendo Treehouse: Live. On top of seeing more gameplay in general, we also got our first in-depth looks at three playable characters from the upcoming adventur: Zelda, Impa, and Urbosa.

All three characters will be able to use the Sheikah Slate and its full range of abilities, as well as their own unique playstyles and skills. The gameplay was originally shared during the October 7, 2020 Nintendo Treehouse: Live stream, though Nintendo of America also followed up the show reveals bytweeting out multiple videos showcasing the characters in action. We've since compiled all of that content in a single video, which we've embedded here for your viewing.

So far Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity appears to be shaping up quite nicely. The game is taking a lot of queues from Breath of the Wild, including allowing users to remove and equip armor, weapons, and even to cook different food items before heading into battle.

There appears to be quite a bit of content from Breath of the Wild making the jump to Age of Calamity, and it will be interesting to see how all of that translates to the Warriors formula. If you haven’t been keeping up with Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, it takes place before the fall of Hyrule, during the battle that led to Ganon taking over the kingdom in Breath of the Wild. That’s probably one of the most interesting things about the game’s story, the fact that we know we’re going to lose, but will still be doing everything we can to be successful.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch November 20, 2020.