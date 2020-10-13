Apple announces iPhone 12 Pro Max at October Special Event The tech giant took the wraps off its biggest new phone of the year after months of rumors and speculation.

When October rolls around each year, there are a few things you can always count on — football, Christmas decorations being sold too early, and new iPhones. As luck would have it, today is the day that Apple is taking the wraps off its new line of iPhones for 2020. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is undoubtedly the flagship handset of the devices announced today, with the largest screen and highest specs. The iPhone Pro Max starts at $1099 for the 128GB variant. Pre-orders open November 6, 2020, with devices shipping on November 13.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max display is the most advanced mobile display yet.

Available in four new colors, the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes equipped with a revamped triple-lens camera system, including the LiDAR scanner that was first shown off with the 2020 iPad Pro. It will be the first phone to record in Dolby Vision HDR. Much like the newest iPad Pro lineup, the iPhone 12 Max Pro will make use of Apple’s newest A14 Bionic processor for everyday tasks and graphics. The 12 Max Pro’s display will be 6.7-inches in size, the largest available from an Apple phone.

While it had been rumored over the summer that the new iPhone lineup would be getting 120Hz ProMotion displays to match their iPad Pro counterparts, Apple chose to forego the feature for 2020 and could be saving it for next year’s lineup. Like the other models in the 2020 iPhone lineup, the 12 Pro Max will make use of an OLED display. This is the first year where all iPhone models will use the same panel type, where in previous years the models were mixed between LCD and OLED panels.

While the previously mentioned camera setup will be what draws enthusiasts to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, users will be happy to know they can upload and share their photos and data faster thanks to the integration of 5G modems in all the new iPhones. These phones will make use of the latest cellular network technology and speeds to potentially offer a faster mobile internet experience yet on an Apple device.

For more news from today’s Hi, Speed Apple event, including news on the other iPhone models, Home Pod, and AirPods, keep it tuned to Shacknews.