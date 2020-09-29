United States voter registration dates and deadlines for 2020 election Hey Shacknews! It's almost time to vote. Here's a guide for registering online, by mail, and in person in the United States.

The 2020 election is coming like a freight train, and the deadlines for registering to vote in the United States are closing in. Here are the important dates and deadlines for U.S. voters.

Election Day is November 3, 2020. Here's a breakdown of all the other important dates for each state and territory in the union.

Alabama

Online registration deadline: Monday, October 19, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 19, 2020

In person registration deadline: Monday, October 19, 2020

You can register online in Alabama.

Alaska

Online registration deadline: Sunday, October 4, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Sunday, October 4, 2020

In person registration deadline: Sunday, October 4, 2020

You can register online in Alaska.

American Samoa

In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

You can only register in person in American Samoa.

Arizona

Online registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2020

In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

You can register online in Arizona.

Arkansas

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2020

In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

You can only register in person or via mail in Arkansas. Apparently, they don't have Internet yet.

California

Online registration deadline: Monday, October 19, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 19, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can register online in California.

Colorado

Online registration deadline: Monday, October 26, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 26, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can register online in Colorado.

Connecticut

Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 27, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can register online in Connecticut.

Delaware

Online registration deadline: Saturday, October 10, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Saturday, October 10, 2020

In person registration deadline: Saturday, October 10, 2020

You can register online in Delaware.

District of Columbia (Washington D.C.)

Online/Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Tuesday, October 13, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can register online in D.C.

Florida

Online registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Monday, October 5, 2020

In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

You can register online in Florida. Just don't accidentally vote for Pat Buchanan!

Georgia

Online registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Monday, October 5, 2020

In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

You can register online in Georgia.

Guam

Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Friday, October 23, 2020

In person registration deadline: Friday, October 23, 2020

You can register online in Guam.

Hawaii

Online registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Monday, October 5, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can register online in Hawaii.

Idaho

Online registration deadline: Friday, October 9, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Friday, October 9, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can register online in Idaho.

Illinois

Online registration deadline: Sunday, October 18, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Tuesday, October 6, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can register online in Illinois.

Indiana

Online registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2020

In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

You can register online in Indiana.

Iowa

Online registration deadline: Saturday, October 24, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Saturday, October 24, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can register online in Iowa.

Kansas

Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 13, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

You can register online in Kansas.

Kentucky

Online registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Monday, October 5, 2020

In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

You can register online in Kentucky.

Louisiana

Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2020

In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

You can register online in Louisiana.

Maine

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Tuesday, October 13, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can only register in person or via mail in Maine. Apparently, they don't have Internet yet.

Maryland

Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 13, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can register online in Maryland. Even Ravens fans can vote!

Massachusetts

Online registration deadline: Saturday, October 24, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Saturday, October 24, 2020

In person registration deadline: Saturday, October 24, 2020\

You can register online in Massachusetts.

Michigan

Online registration deadline: Monday, October 19, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 19, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can register online in Michigan.

Minnesota

Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Tuesday, October 13, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can register online in Minnesota.

Mississippi

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2020

In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

You can only register in person or via mail in Mississippi. Apparently, they don't have Internet yet.

Missouri

Online registration deadline: Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Wednesday, October 7, 2020

In person registration deadline: Wednesday, October 7, 2020

You can register online in Missouri.

Montana

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 26, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can only register in person or via mail in Mississippi. Apparently, they don't have Internet yet.

Nebraska

Online registration deadline: Friday, October 16, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Friday, October 16, 2020

In person registration deadline: Friday, October 23, 2020

You can register online in Nebraska.

Nevada

Online registration deadline: Thursday, October 29, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 6, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

You can register online in Nevada.

New Hampshire

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can only register to vote in person in the state of New Hampshire. They are too busy making syrup to have Internet.

New Jersey

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Tuesday, October 13, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

You can register to vote online in New Jersey.

New Mexico

Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 6, 2020

In person registration deadline: Saturday, October 31, 2020

You can register online in New Mexico.

New York

Online registration deadline: Friday, October 9, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Friday, October 9, 2020

In person registration deadline: Friday, October 9, 2020

You can register online in New York.

North Carolina

Online registration deadline: Friday, October 9, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Friday, October 9, 2020

In person registration deadline: Saturday, October 31, 2020

You can register online in North Carolina.

North Dakota

Voter registration is not required in North Dakota.

General Election Day: Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Find out more on the North Dakota election website.

Northern Mariana Islands

In person registration deadline: Friday, September 4, 2020

The deadline to register has already passed. You can find out more on the Northern Mariana Islands' election website.

Ohio

Online registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2020

In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

You can register online in the great state of Ohio.

Oklahoma

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Friday, October 9, 2020

In person registration deadline: Friday, October 9, 2020

You can only register in person or via mail in Oklahoma. Apparently, they don't have Internet yet.

Oregon

Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 13, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

You can register online in Oregon.

Pennsylvania

Online registration deadline: Monday, October 19, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Monday, October 19, 2020

In person registration deadline: Monday, October 19, 2020

You can register online in Pennsylvania.

Puerto Rico

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The deadline to register has already passed. You can find out more on the Puerto Rico election website.

Rhode Island

Online registration deadline: Sunday, October 4, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Sunday, October 4, 2020

In person registration deadline: Sunday, October 4, 2020

You can register online in Rhode Island.

South Carolina

Online registration deadline: Sunday, October 4, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2020

In person registration deadline: Friday, October 2, 2020

You can register online in South Carolina.

South Dakota

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Monday, October 19, 2020

In person registration deadline: Monday, October 19, 2020

You can only register in person or via mail in South Dakota. Apparently, they don't have Internet yet.

Tennessee

Online registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2020

In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

You can register online in Tennessee.

Texas

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2020

In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020

You can only register in person or via mail in Texas. Apparently, they don't have Internet or potable drinking water yet.

U.S. Virgin Islands

In person registration deadline: Sunday, October 4, 2020

You can only register in person in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Head to their election website for more information.

Utah

Online registration deadline: Friday, October 23, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Friday, October 23, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can register online in Utah.

Vermont

Online registration deadline: Friday, October 30, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Friday, October 30, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can register online in Vermont.

Virginia

Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 13, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

You can register online in Virginia.

Washington

Online registration deadline: Monday, October 26, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Monday, October 26, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can register to vote online in the state of Washington.

West Virginia

Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 13, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

You can register online in West Virginia.

Wisconsin

Online registration deadline: Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Wednesday, October 14, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can register online in Wisconsin.

Wyoming

Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Monday, October 19, 2020

In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can only register in person or via mail in Wyoming. Apparently, they don't have Internet yet.

Thanks to vote.gov for their help in compiling this information. As a dog living in America, I can't tell you how frustrating it is to see such low voter turnout in the biggest and best democracy on Earth. Please consider voting in the 2020 election. This is bigger than picking a new president, as the Senate could also be flipped. Your vote really does matter, even if you live in a blue or red state, there are local elections that will affect you beyond what the federal government does in the coming years. Please take this seriously. I would vote, but I am just a floofy dog.

VOTE!

Election Day 2020 is on November 3, 2020. The first presidential debate will be held tonight at 9 PM ET live from Case Western University in Cleveland, Ohio. Let us know if you are already registered in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. That is one big way for you to do it for Shacknews in 2020.