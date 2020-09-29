United States voter registration dates and deadlines for 2020 election
Hey Shacknews! It's almost time to vote. Here's a guide for registering online, by mail, and in person in the United States.
The 2020 election is coming like a freight train, and the deadlines for registering to vote in the United States are closing in. Here are the important dates and deadlines for U.S. voters.
Election Day is November 3, 2020. Here's a breakdown of all the other important dates for each state and territory in the union.
Alabama
- Online registration deadline: Monday, October 19, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 19, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Monday, October 19, 2020
You can register online in Alabama.
Alaska
- Online registration deadline: Sunday, October 4, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Sunday, October 4, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Sunday, October 4, 2020
You can register online in Alaska.
American Samoa
- In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
You can only register in person in American Samoa.
Arizona
- Online registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
You can register online in Arizona.
Arkansas
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
You can only register in person or via mail in Arkansas. Apparently, they don't have Internet yet.
California
- Online registration deadline: Monday, October 19, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 19, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
You can register online in California.
Colorado
- Online registration deadline: Monday, October 26, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 26, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
You can register online in Colorado.
Connecticut
- Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 27, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 27, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
You can register online in Connecticut.
Delaware
- Online registration deadline: Saturday, October 10, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Saturday, October 10, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Saturday, October 10, 2020
You can register online in Delaware.
District of Columbia (Washington D.C.)
- Online/Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
You can register online in D.C.
Florida
- Online registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Monday, October 5, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
You can register online in Florida. Just don't accidentally vote for Pat Buchanan!
Georgia
- Online registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Monday, October 5, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
You can register online in Georgia.
Guam
- Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Friday, October 23, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Friday, October 23, 2020
You can register online in Guam.
Hawaii
- Online registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Monday, October 5, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
You can register online in Hawaii.
Idaho
- Online registration deadline: Friday, October 9, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Friday, October 9, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
You can register online in Idaho.
Illinois
- Online registration deadline: Sunday, October 18, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Tuesday, October 6, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
You can register online in Illinois.
Indiana
- Online registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
You can register online in Indiana.
Iowa
- Online registration deadline: Saturday, October 24, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Saturday, October 24, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
You can register online in Iowa.
Kansas
- Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020
You can register online in Kansas.
Kentucky
- Online registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Monday, October 5, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
You can register online in Kentucky.
Louisiana
- Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
You can register online in Louisiana.
Maine
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
You can only register in person or via mail in Maine. Apparently, they don't have Internet yet.
Maryland
- Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
You can register online in Maryland. Even Ravens fans can vote!
Massachusetts
- Online registration deadline: Saturday, October 24, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Saturday, October 24, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Saturday, October 24, 2020\
You can register online in Massachusetts.
Michigan
- Online registration deadline: Monday, October 19, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 19, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
You can register online in Michigan.
Minnesota
- Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
You can register online in Minnesota.
Mississippi
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
You can only register in person or via mail in Mississippi. Apparently, they don't have Internet yet.
Missouri
- Online registration deadline: Wednesday, October 7, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Wednesday, October 7, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Wednesday, October 7, 2020
You can register online in Missouri.
Montana
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 26, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
You can only register in person or via mail in Mississippi. Apparently, they don't have Internet yet.
Nebraska
- Online registration deadline: Friday, October 16, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Friday, October 16, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Friday, October 23, 2020
You can register online in Nebraska.
Nevada
- Online registration deadline: Thursday, October 29, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 6, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, October 6, 2020
You can register online in Nevada.
New Hampshire
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
You can only register to vote in person in the state of New Hampshire. They are too busy making syrup to have Internet.
New Jersey
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020
You can register to vote online in New Jersey.
New Mexico
- Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 6, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 6, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Saturday, October 31, 2020
You can register online in New Mexico.
New York
- Online registration deadline: Friday, October 9, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Friday, October 9, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Friday, October 9, 2020
You can register online in New York.
North Carolina
- Online registration deadline: Friday, October 9, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Friday, October 9, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Saturday, October 31, 2020
You can register online in North Carolina.
North Dakota
- Voter registration is not required in North Dakota.
- General Election Day: Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Find out more on the North Dakota election website.
Northern Mariana Islands
- In person registration deadline: Friday, September 4, 2020
The deadline to register has already passed. You can find out more on the Northern Mariana Islands' election website.
Ohio
- Online registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
You can register online in the great state of Ohio.
Oklahoma
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Friday, October 9, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Friday, October 9, 2020
You can only register in person or via mail in Oklahoma. Apparently, they don't have Internet yet.
Oregon
- Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020
You can register online in Oregon.
Pennsylvania
- Online registration deadline: Monday, October 19, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Monday, October 19, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Monday, October 19, 2020
You can register online in Pennsylvania.
Puerto Rico
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, September 15, 2020
The deadline to register has already passed. You can find out more on the Puerto Rico election website.
Rhode Island
- Online registration deadline: Sunday, October 4, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Sunday, October 4, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Sunday, October 4, 2020
You can register online in Rhode Island.
South Carolina
- Online registration deadline: Sunday, October 4, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Friday, October 2, 2020
You can register online in South Carolina.
South Dakota
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Monday, October 19, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Monday, October 19, 2020
You can only register in person or via mail in South Dakota. Apparently, they don't have Internet yet.
Tennessee
- Online registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
You can register online in Tennessee.
Texas
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Monday, October 5, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Monday, October 5, 2020
You can only register in person or via mail in Texas. Apparently, they don't have Internet or potable drinking water yet.
U.S. Virgin Islands
- In person registration deadline: Sunday, October 4, 2020
You can only register in person in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Head to their election website for more information.
Utah
- Online registration deadline: Friday, October 23, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Friday, October 23, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
You can register online in Utah.
Vermont
- Online registration deadline: Friday, October 30, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Friday, October 30, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
You can register online in Vermont.
Virginia
- Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020
You can register online in Virginia.
Washington
- Online registration deadline: Monday, October 26, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Monday, October 26, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
You can register to vote online in the state of Washington.
West Virginia
- Online registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, October 13, 2020
You can register online in West Virginia.
Wisconsin
- Online registration deadline: Wednesday, October 14, 2020
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be postmarked by Wednesday, October 14, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
You can register online in Wisconsin.
Wyoming
- Mail-in registration deadline: Must be received by Monday, October 19, 2020
- In person registration deadline: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
You can only register in person or via mail in Wyoming. Apparently, they don't have Internet yet.
Thanks to vote.gov for their help in compiling this information. As a dog living in America, I can't tell you how frustrating it is to see such low voter turnout in the biggest and best democracy on Earth. Please consider voting in the 2020 election. This is bigger than picking a new president, as the Senate could also be flipped. Your vote really does matter, even if you live in a blue or red state, there are local elections that will affect you beyond what the federal government does in the coming years. Please take this seriously. I would vote, but I am just a floofy dog.
Election Day 2020 is on November 3, 2020. The first presidential debate will be held tonight at 9 PM ET live from Case Western University in Cleveland, Ohio. Let us know if you are already registered in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. That is one big way for you to do it for Shacknews in 2020.
