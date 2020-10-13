New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Like Xbox & Taco Bell, Sony is partnering with Burger King to give away PS5s

You too can win a PlayStation 5 for the mere price of a sweepstakes entry and possible gastrointestinal distress from eating Burger King.
TJ Denzer
4

Over the course of several years, Microsoft has partnered several times with Taco Bell to offer free Xboxes through sweepstakes contests. It looks like Sony is aiming to play Microsoft’s game as well this season with the PS5. That said, Sony has chosen to partner up with Burger King instead, offering a similar sweepstakes where entrants can win a free PS5… if you can stomach Burger King.

Burger King teased its new PlayStation 5 sweepstakes via the Burger King Twitter on October 12, 2020. Starting on October 15, 2020, Burger King will open up a new sweepstakes in which participants can get their hands on a free PS5 with contest entries earned from Burger King food purchases or alternative entry as specified through the Burger King PS5 sweepstakes page. There are also further rules and restrictions to be found on the sweepstakes page as it goes live. Burger King also posted a short little teaser video which seemed to indicate a sneak peek at how the PS5 will sound when it boots up.

Given that pre-orders for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S have been absolutely shoddy, it seems like winning a PS5 or Xbox Series console through a contest is as good of an idea as actually buying one right now. Xbox fans have almost always had Taco Bell to rely upon in these situations with a history of contests, but PlayStation fans have been kind of left out in the cold in this regard. Well, now there’s an equal opportunity between the new consoles to earn yourself a freebie through junk food. It’s also arguably a cleaner move in gaming for Burger King than stealthily trying to buy advertising through donations to unknowing Twitch streamers.

In any case, Burger King is going to be your track to a PlayStation 5 if you’re looking for alternative means to get your hands on one. Just be aware of the secret cost to your health. There will likely be other opportunities leading up to the launch day on November 12.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    October 13, 2020 3:09 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Like Xbox & Taco Bell, Sony is partnering with Burger King to give away PS5s

    • wunderbred legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 13, 2020 3:38 PM

      Burger King isn’t nearly as bad as you make it out to be

      • Dolemite legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 13, 2020 6:02 PM

        I always have such digestive regret after eating there. Back during the 360 games they had 3 BK branded games so I ate there 3 times in a row to get them all. By day 3 I was feeling soooo sick.

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 13, 2020 6:14 PM

        its worse.

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        October 13, 2020 6:16 PM

        I actually got food poisoning from BK once which has always painted my mood on it, so I may be biased. Also every one of their locations around me are pretty dingy and broken down.

        • Sludgehead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          October 13, 2020 6:25 PM

          Me too. E-Coli to be precise. Worst food poisoning of my life. 72 hours of nothing but sleeping and using the bathroom, and then several more days before I felt it was completely over. I've eaten there exactly twice since that happened, and that's twice in the last 19 years.

    • beepboopbeep
      reply
      October 13, 2020 5:51 PM

      the KING BK burgers are great! very tasty.

    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 13, 2020 6:00 PM

      Burger King owns Tim Hortons

