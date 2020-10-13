Xbox offering free cloud save transfer from 360 consoles to Series S/X owners Microsoft wants to make the transition to its new consoles as easy as possible, so it is offering cloud save transfer to all buyers of the Xbox Series S/X.

In previous generations, moving to an entirely new console often required a clean break from all the games you had collected, as well as their respective save files. With Microsoft’s latest push for backwards compatibility with its upcoming Xbox Series S and X consoles, the company hopes to ease the transition by removing some of the existing barriers to cloud save migration.

Previously, cloud save transfers on Microsoft consoles were a feature locked behind the Xbox Live Gold subscription service. Gamers who buy the new Xbox Series S or Series X consoles will be able to transfer their existing Xbox 360 cloud save data to the new hardware without the need for an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Owners of Xbox 360 disc games that are backwards compatible with the new hardware will simply place the games into the Series X optical drive to begin playing and any digital 360 games will automatically be downloaded on valid accounts. The Xbox team explained all the major details of the process in a blog post today.

“Preserving the games of our past is fundamental to our DNA at Xbox and our continued promise to you. Backward compatibility lets you experience your cherished gaming memories again and in new ways. Your favorite games retain everything the original developer intended while experiencing enhancements and exciting new features.”

