iPhone 12 Pro revealed during October Apple Event

During its October 'Hi, Speed' Apple Event presentation, the iPhone 12 Pro was revealed, along with improved camera, frame, screen, and more.
TJ Denzer
2

The latest Apple Event this October was a big one to say the least. We finally got our first look at the next generation of iPhones and a few other goods. The iPhone 12 generation featured four different models, one of the high-end of which was the iPhone 12 Pro. This phone features a third telephoto lens in addition to the normal cameras and we got a look at its price point, preorder date, and release date during the presentation.

The iPhone 12 Pro got its reveal and a full slate of details during the Apple Event livestream presentation on October 13, 2020. Coming in at a size of 6.1 inches (same as the standard iPhone 12), the major feature on the iPhone 12 pro is the addition of a third telephoto lens with 4x zoom, adding further crystal clarity to picture and video features. It will also feature a stainless steel band, a new durable ceramic shield screen, and silver, white, gold, and new blue colors. The iPhone 12 Pro will retail at $999 and feature 128GB of storage. There will also be 256GB and 512GB.. Pre-orders will open on October 16 and it will officially launch and ship on October 23. 

The iPhone 12 Pro will come in white, silver, gold, and blue colors, featuring a new stainless steel frame.
The iPhone 12 Pro will come in white, silver, gold, and blue colors, featuring a new stainless steel frame.

The iPhone 12 Pro and its fellow models utilize the new A14 Bionic Chip, which was officially revealed during the September 2020 Apple Event, being utilized first in the iPad Air 4. The new chip features improved CPU and GPU processing in terms of both power and speed, allowing most importantly for expanded pixels and quality in photo and video capabilities. It powers the new 52mm camera on the Pro to capture what should be impressively improved images in both daylight and dark, both near and far.

We’re still waiting on official pre-order and launch details for the iPhone 12 Pro. Be sure to stay tuned for further details and check out more reveals from the October Apple Event.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

