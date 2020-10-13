Overwatch Halloween Terror begins today with eight new skins The 2020 iteration of Overwatch's Halloween Terror event has begun, as Dr. Junkenstein rises again.

It's that time of year, as the frightful Halloween season descends on Overwatch. This past weekend, Blizzard confirmed that Overwatch's annual Halloween Terror event would make its return. Now there are a few more details out there, as it officially launches across all platforms. And yes, it's time to confront the mad Dr. Junkenstein.

For those unfamiliar with Junkenstein's Revenge, this is a special PvE Brawl that has teams defending the gates of Adlersbrunn Castle against hordes of Zomnics crafted by Dr. Junkenstein. Beyond the standard Junkenstein's Revenge brawl, players can also find new challenges over the next three weeks. The first week's challenges are Vengeful Ghost, where a deadly ghost chases after teams, and Frenzied Stampede, where Zomnics get a speed boost. The second week's challenges are Volatile Zomnics, where Zomnics explode when they get near players, and Three They Were, which only allows teams of three, though they all deal greater damage. The last week's challenges are Mystery Swap, which occasionally randomizes heroes, and Shocking Surprise, which will have some enemies spawn Shock-Tires once they die.

The full cast of heroes (and enemies) has returned for Junkenstein's Revenge. A few new faces are here, too, as Baptiste takes on the role of The Renegade and Ashe enters as The Outlaw.

That's all fine, but this is Overwatch Halloween Terror. Surely there are some new skins, right? Players can pick up a character-specific icon, spray, and Epic Skin by winning up to nine games of Quick Play, Competitive Play, or Arcade modes each of the next three weeks. The first week's rewards are for Fantasma Sombra, the second week is for Stone Brigitte, and the last week is for Ragdoll Echo. There are five Legendary Skins beyond those available through loot crates, including Karasu-Tengu Genji, Dai-Tengu Hanzo, Werewolf Winston, Flying Dutchman Sigma, and Shin-Ryeong D.Va.

Overwatch's Halloween Terror event is now underway across all platforms and will run until November 3. If you want a taste of the first week's rewards and you're on Nintendo Switch, remember that you have a free trial and it should be starting right about now. Also, remember to keep track of the rest of this year's Halloween seasonal events in video games.