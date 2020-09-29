Halloween is one of the best times of the year and that means getting together with friends and just having a good time. With all the current nonsense going on in the outside world, Halloween events in video games are going to be even more important to groups of friends this year, and that’s why we wanted to help you get into the ones that you care about. To help making interesting events easier to find, we’ve put together this handy guide to all the Halloween events we currently know about in video games, as well as any information we might have on them.

This list is constantly growing, and there are a lot of games, so you should expect to see multiple updates over the coming weeks leading up to Halloween itself.

Here are all the Halloween seasonal events for 2020

There are quite a few games out there that normally hold Halloween events of some kind. While we’re still waiting to complete this list, we’re going to dive into a couple of really intriguing events we already know about.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fall update

The fall update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will also contain a special Halloween themed event. On top of players being able to lavish in all of the fall-time offerings, the Halloween event will bring new decorations, costumes, a Halloween night celebration, and even new options to revisit dreams. It’s looking to be a spicy time in paradise as your villagers, Tom Nook, and Isabelle all welcome the ability to grow and harvest pumpkins from pumpkin patches, and more. You can find out more details about it in our original report on the update. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons fall update will arrive on September 30 and run until November 1.

Pokemon GO Halloween event

Those still playing Niantic’s hit mobile Pokemon catcher will be excited to hear that the developer has big plans for the month of Octoboer. On top of a month of different Legendary Raid Bosses, players can also expect a new Research Breakthrough Encounter, a special fashion-themed event, and other things. You can check out the full details over on the Pokemon GO website, where the team has broken it all down. You can expect the October hijinks to kick off in Pokemon GO from October 1 to November 1.

Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost

The Festival of the Lost is an annual event in Destiny 2 and it's expected to return this year. Several leaks and rumors have already surrounded the Festival of the Lost, showcasing items and other gear that players may see when the update arrives. This is all unconfirmed just yet, though, but the Festival of the Lost is expected to kick off around OCtober 6. We'll have more details about this one as we get closer to the event and Bungie releases official information about it.

Killing Floor 2: Infernal Insurrection update

Adding to the already bloody good time that is Killing Floor 2, the Infernal Insurrection update is dropping on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game on September 29. It's a great time to jump into the action and explore a new map, new weapons, and some creepy Halloween-themed cosmetics, too. Tripwire is also running a slew of Halloweensales, which means you can get some of those new goodies at a discounted price.

We’re still on the lookout for other Halloween events. See something we missed? Let us know in the comments below and we’ll get it added so others can find out about it.

Make sure you check back often for the most up-to-date information, and we look forward to checking out these various Halloween events when they arrive.