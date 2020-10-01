Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost 2020 start date and time Set your alarms and block off some time because Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost 2020 has received a start date.

Festival of the Lost 2020 is almost here in Destiny 2. It wouldn’t be the spooky season without some creepy and dark activities to play in our favorite looter shooter. For those looking to get in on the celebration, knowing the Festival of the Lost 2020 start date and time is of utmost importance.

Festival of the Lost 2020 start date & time

Another year in Destiny 2 brings another Festival of the Lost start date. For 2020, Festival of the Lost is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. Long-time Destiny 2 players should be used to this, as it’s reset time.

Now, what about all the goodies you’ll be striving to unlock over the course of Festival of the Lost? Much like previous years, there are plenty of cosmetics to earn. This year looks to be a bit special as the armor ornaments for Warlocks, Titans, and Hunters look incredible.

Bungie has also made note that there are changes coming to Festival of the Lost this year. While the Haunted Forest returns (likely for the last time before Mercury is lost along with a bunch of other stuff leaving when Beyond Light releases), there will now be five chests at the end of the run. This should see players netting even more rewards than previous years.

There are also plenty of masks to collect and wear, as well as candy to stockpile. Players that manage to complete three Triumphs can trade in candy for mummified versions of a ship, Sparrow, and Ghost. Anyone that gets the Ghost will also be able to purchase the Restless Shell Ghost pin via the Bungie Rewards program.

With Festival of the Last 2020 starting next week in Destiny 2, players should prepare to farm up some chests and smash through some Haunted Forest runs. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on any new additions and changes over in the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide.