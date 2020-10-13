Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals Here's a look at some of the best deals available during Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Prime Day can often be one of the best days of the year for Amazon Prime subscribers. Each year, hundreds of items go on sale for 48 hours, giving you a chance to grab some of the best stuff at great prices. This year we’ve put together a round-up of some of the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 gaming deals we’ve seen, including games, peripherals, and more.

Those looking for a good deal this fine Amazon Prime Day have come to the right place. With only a day or so left to reap the benefits of the sale, we’ve put together the greatest deals we could find on an assortment of different gaming items. Whether you’re looking for a new ultrawide or trying to nab a new gaming laptop, we can help. Let’s jump right in!

Editor's Note: We're still adding new deals. Check back for more later!

Best Prime Day 2020 monitor deals

If you’re looking for a spiffy new monitor to add to your computer setup, then you can’t go wrong with picking up an ultrawide. This Prime Day, you can find a couple of great deals on monitors, which we’ve outlined below.

LG 27UK850-W 27-inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor ($379.99, reg. $449.99)

BenQ EW2780U 27-inch 4K IPS Monitor ($399.99, reg. $549.99)

BenQ EX2780Q 27-inch 1440P 144Hz IPS Monitor ($399.99, reg. $599.99)

Alienware AW3420DW Curved 34-inch WQHD 3440 x 1440 120Hz Monitor ($849.15, reg. $1,199.99)

Best Prime Day 2020 headphone deals

There’s nothing like playing your favorite games or listening to music with a great set of headphones and Amazon has some solid deals going on this Prime Day. We’ve outlined a couple of sweet price cuts you don’t want to miss out on below.

HyperX Cloud Mix Wired Gaming Headset ($129.99, reg. $199.99)

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset ($99.99, reg. $139.99)

Apple AirPods with Charging Case ($114.99, reg. $159.00)

Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones ($199.00, reg. $349.00)

Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset ($32.99, reg. $49.99

Best Prime Day 2020 video game deals

If you were hoping for a ton of discounts on video games this Prime Day, then you’re probably going to be disappointed. Still, though, you can get a few great games at a pretty hefty price cut.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch ($39.99, reg. $59.99)

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! – Switch ($44.99, reg. $59.99)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Switch ($49.94, reg. $59.99)

Mortal Kombat 11 – Xbox One and PS4 ($19.99, reg. $24.99)

Mortal Kombat 11 – Switch ($24.99, reg. $29.99)

The Last of Us Part 2 – PS4 ($39.88, reg. $59.99)

Best Prime Day keyboards and mice deals

Another great thing to pick up at a discount are computer peripherals. If you’ve been in the market for a gaming mouse or keyboard, then Prime Day might just be one of the best times to grab one. There are a couple of great deals available.

Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard ($59.99, reg. $99.99)

Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard ($69.99, reg. $119.99)

Corsair K95 Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard ($114.99, reg. $199.99)

SteelSeries Rival 600 Gaming Mouse ($48.99, reg. $79.99)

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse ($59.99, reg. 99.99)

Best Prime Day 2020 gaming laptop deals

Looking for a new laptop this Prime Day? There aren't many options, but a few did catch our eye.

Razer Blade 15 With i7-10875H and RTX 2070 Super Max-Q Gaming Laptop ($1,999.99, reg. $2,599.99)

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop with i7-10875H, RTX 2070 Super ($1,869.00, reg. 2,199.99)

These are just a few of the hundreds of deals available throughout Amazon Prime Day 2020. While we’re just scratching the surface, this list outlines some of the best deals you can find available right now. Make sure you pick them up before they’re gone, though! You'll also want to make sure you know when Amazon Prime Day ends, so you don't miss out on any great deals.