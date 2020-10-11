When does Amazon Prime Day 2020 end? Learn the end date and time of Amazon Prime Day 2020 so you don't miss out on any sales and discounts!

Amazon Prime Day is a fantastic opportunity for shoppers that have been holding out to find some sweet deals. Prime Day 2020 is set to go for the usual amount of time, but those looking to get the most bang for their buck will want to make note of the end time. Thankfully, shoppers should have ample opportunity to get everything they need before the deals dry up.

Prime Day 2020 end date

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is scheduled to end on Wednesday, October 14, at 11:59 p.m. PT / 2:59 a.m. ET. This gives shoppers two entire days of sales, with numerous deals and discounts being offered across a large range of goods and products.

In order to be able to participate in Prime Day 2020, you will need to have an Amazon Prime account. Anyone that has yet to get Amazon Prime can sign up over on Amazon’s site, where a 30-day free trial is offered to new users. After the trial ends, the subscription is a cool $119 USD per year.

Get ready to save big. #PrimeDay starts in two days. Oct 13th through the 14th. https://t.co/riKJoEuiyf pic.twitter.com/GaR5dYnti3 — Amazon (@amazon) October 11, 2020

Back in March, it was looking like Amazon might delay Prime Day due to the huge increase of online orders during the pandemic. Usually, the special day takes place in July, so evidently a delay was needed in order to manage the influx of orders while also preparing for the massive, once a year sale.

There are always plenty of great deals to find before Prime Day ends. If you don’t want to sit up late refreshing pages and scouring for deals, you can always use Amazon’s “Watch this deal” function. This notifies you when something you’re interested in goes on sale.

With Prime Day 2020 scheduled to end on Wednesday evening, there’s only a short window to purchase everything you need for the holiday season. Thanksgiving is just around the corner, followed swiftly by Halloween and then Christmas. Prime Day 2020 might be the perfect time to sort out your shopping for the rest of the year.