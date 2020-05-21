Amazon may delay Prime Day amid massive increase of online ordering Amid the struggle to manage a huge spike in online orders, Amazon may be considering pushing its Prime Day shopping event back to August 2020 at the earliest.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued, the affect on many businesses has been notable in a variety of ways. For Amazon, the struggle has been in keeping up with an exponential increase in online orders. To that end, rumors are growing that Amazon could end up delaying its yearly Amazon Prime Day shopping event to later this year as it works to maintain the massive increase in traffic.

Whispers of Amazon Prime Day being delayed to fall began fairly recently, as reported on May 21, 2020 by Wall Street Journal. According to reports, sellers and vendors on Amazon have been preparing for a delay of the Prime Day shopping event for some time. The event usually takes place in July and is considered to be Amazon’s major event of the year since it first launched in 2015 with the intention of garnering further Amazon Prime sign-ups, but due to the issue of major spikes in orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon Prime Day could be pushed back to August 2020 or even further.

Amazon deliveries and orders have only gone up since the COVID-19 pandemic really took hold, creating delays in delivery times and allegedly delaying the Prime Day sales event.

Despite the delay of Amazon Prime Day, the company continued to do well, and even reported successful Q3 and Q4 sales growth coming into the 2020 Q1 earnings release schedule. Its stock also saw very little change and, in fact, saw just a touch of growth on the morning of May 21, according to CNBC. This is likely because Amazon is one of the few businesses that have thrived in the COVID-19 pandemic with consumers staying home and, by extension, ordering more of their everyday needs and other items online, as evidenced by the massive spike that is forcing Amazon to play catch-up and supposedly delay Prime Day in the first place.

With August 2020 looking like the earliest we’ll see an update on Amazon Prime Day, stay tuned to Shacknews for further details and information about any revisions to the Prime Day schedule.