Video game and tech companies Q1 2020 earnings release schedule
Many investors want to hear some clarity from tech and video game companies when it comes to how they are handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's an earnings release calendar for the most important stocks to watch!
Earnings release season is upon us again, and Shacknews has compiled a list of dates and links for investors to get a grasp on the deluge of news to come in the next few weeks as companies open up about the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Please take a look at our list of video game and technology stocks reporting their results for Q1 2020.
Activision Blizzard
Earnings Release Date: May 5, 2020 (after market hours)
Stock Symbol: ATVI
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investor Relations website
Apple
Earnings Release Date: April 30, 2020 (after market hours)
Stock Symbol: AAPL
Apple Inc. Investor Relations website
Amazon
Earnings Release Date: April 30, 2020 (after market hours)
Stock Symbol: AMZN
Amazon.com, Inc. Investor Relations website
AMD
Earnings Release Date: April 28, 2020 (after market hours)
Stock Symbol: AMD
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Investor Relations website
Capcom
Earnings Release Date: May 8, 2020
Stock Symbol: 9697 (JPN)
Capcom Co., Ltd. Investor Relations website
EA
Earnings Release Date: May 5, 2020 (after market hours)
Stock Symbol: EA
Electronic Arts Inc. Investor Relations website
Earnings Release Date: April 29, 2020 (after market hours)
Stock Symbol: FB
Facebook, Inc. Investor Relations website
GameStop
Earnings Release Date: June 25, 2020 (tentative date)
Stock Symbol: GME
GameStop Corp. Investor Relations website
Earnings Release Date: April 28, 2020 (after market hours)
Stock Symbol: GOOGL
Alphabet Inc. Investor Relations website
Intel
Earnings Release Date: April 23, 2020 (after market hours)
Stock Symbol: INTC
Intel Corporation Investor Relations website
Konami
Earnings Release Date: May 14, 2020
Stock Symbol: 9766 (JPN)
Konami Holdings Corporation Investor Relations website
Microsoft
Earnings Release Date: April 29, 2020 (after market hours)
Stock Symbol: MSFT
Microsoft Corporation Investor Relations website
Nintendo
Earnings Release Date: May 7, 2020
Stock Symbol: NTDOY (US) 7974 (JPN)
Nintendo Co., Ltd. Investor Relations website
NVIDIA
Earnings Release Date: May 14, 2020
Stock Symbol: NVDA
NVIDIA Corporation Investor Relations website
Sony
Earnings Release Date: May 1, 2020
Stock Symbol: SNE (US) 6758 (JPN)
Sony Corporation Investor Relations website
Square Enix
Earnings Release Date: TBD
Stock Symbol: SQNXF (US) 9684(JPN)
Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Investor Relations website
Take-Two Interactive
Earnings Release Date: May 11, 2020
Stock Symbol: TTWO
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Investor Relations website
Tencent Holdings
Earnings Release Date: June 17, 2020 (tentative)
Stock Symbol: TCEHY
Tencent Holdings Limited Investor Relations Website
Tesla
Earnings Release Date: April 29, 2020
Stock Symbol: TSLA
Tesla Investor Relations Website
Ubisoft
Earnings Release Date: TBD
Stock Symbol: UBI.PA (France)
Ubisoft Entertainment SA Investor Relations website
Zynga
Earnings Release Date: May 6, 2020
Stock Symbol: ZNGA
Zynga Inc. Investor Relations website
Some companies have yet to disclose a date, so we will be updating this guide accordingly. Consider talking to a professional advisor before acting on any information, and consider your own risk tolerance.
Investors should pay close attention to the earnings results of companies as they will help you make better investment decisions. Are we missing any stocks that you think deserve to be included in the Game Trader universe? Let us know in the comments section. Check out our other Game Trader coverage for technical and fundamental analysis of tech and video game stocks. Many companies in the video game sector are hitting 52 week highs going into these earnings releases, so there should be some fireworks.
Full Disclosure:
At the time of this article, Asif A. Khan, his family members, and/or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:
Long Apple via AAPL stock
Long Nintendo via NTDOY ADR
Long Tesla via TSLA stock
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Video game and tech companies Q1 2020 earnings release schedule