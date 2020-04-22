Video game and tech companies Q1 2020 earnings release schedule Many investors want to hear some clarity from tech and video game companies when it comes to how they are handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's an earnings release calendar for the most important stocks to watch!

Earnings release season is upon us again, and Shacknews has compiled a list of dates and links for investors to get a grasp on the deluge of news to come in the next few weeks as companies open up about the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Please take a look at our list of video game and technology stocks reporting their results for Q1 2020.

Activision Blizzard

Earnings Release Date: May 5, 2020 (after market hours)

Stock Symbol: ATVI

Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investor Relations website

Apple

Earnings Release Date: April 30, 2020 (after market hours)

Stock Symbol: AAPL

Apple Inc. Investor Relations website

Amazon

Earnings Release Date: April 30, 2020 (after market hours)

Stock Symbol: AMZN

Amazon.com, Inc. Investor Relations website

AMD

Earnings Release Date: April 28, 2020 (after market hours)

Stock Symbol: AMD

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Investor Relations website

Capcom

Earnings Release Date: May 8, 2020

Stock Symbol: 9697 (JPN)

Capcom Co., Ltd. Investor Relations website

EA

Earnings Release Date: May 5, 2020 (after market hours)

Stock Symbol: EA

Electronic Arts Inc. Investor Relations website

Facebook

Earnings Release Date: April 29, 2020 (after market hours)

Stock Symbol: FB

Facebook, Inc. Investor Relations website

GameStop

Earnings Release Date: June 25, 2020 (tentative date)

Stock Symbol: GME

GameStop Corp. Investor Relations website

Google

Earnings Release Date: April 28, 2020 (after market hours)

Stock Symbol: GOOGL

Alphabet Inc. Investor Relations website

Intel

Earnings Release Date: April 23, 2020 (after market hours)

Stock Symbol: INTC

Intel Corporation Investor Relations website

Konami

Earnings Release Date: May 14, 2020

Stock Symbol: 9766 (JPN)

Konami Holdings Corporation Investor Relations website

Microsoft

Earnings Release Date: April 29, 2020 (after market hours)

Stock Symbol: MSFT

Microsoft Corporation Investor Relations website

Nintendo

Earnings Release Date: May 7, 2020

Stock Symbol: NTDOY (US) 7974 (JPN)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. Investor Relations website

NVIDIA

Earnings Release Date: May 14, 2020

Stock Symbol: NVDA

NVIDIA Corporation Investor Relations website

Sony

Earnings Release Date: May 1, 2020

Stock Symbol: SNE (US) 6758 (JPN)

Sony Corporation Investor Relations website

Square Enix

Earnings Release Date: TBD

Stock Symbol: SQNXF (US) 9684(JPN)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Investor Relations website

Take-Two Interactive

Earnings Release Date: May 11, 2020

Stock Symbol: TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Investor Relations website

Tencent Holdings

Earnings Release Date: June 17, 2020 (tentative)

Stock Symbol: TCEHY

Tencent Holdings Limited Investor Relations Website

Tesla

Earnings Release Date: April 29, 2020

Stock Symbol: TSLA

Tesla Investor Relations Website

Ubisoft

Earnings Release Date: TBD

Stock Symbol: UBI.PA (France)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA Investor Relations website

Zynga

Earnings Release Date: May 6, 2020

Stock Symbol: ZNGA

Zynga Inc. Investor Relations website

Some companies have yet to disclose a date, so we will be updating this guide accordingly. Consider talking to a professional advisor before acting on any information, and consider your own risk tolerance.

Stonks!

Investors should pay close attention to the earnings results of companies as they will help you make better investment decisions. Are we missing any stocks that you think deserve to be included in the Game Trader universe? Let us know in the comments section. Check out our other Game Trader coverage for technical and fundamental analysis of tech and video game stocks. Many companies in the video game sector are hitting 52 week highs going into these earnings releases, so there should be some fireworks.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Asif A. Khan, his family members, and/or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long Apple via AAPL stock

Long Nintendo via NTDOY ADR

Long Tesla via TSLA stock