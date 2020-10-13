All reveals & announcements from Apple Event October 2020 Did you miss the iPhone 12 reveal and other announcements from the Apple Event October livestream? We've got you covered with our wrap-up here.

The Apple October Event saw the reveal of the iPhone 12 generation of smartphones. Different editions of the new generation were featured, along with starting prices and launch dates. We also saw a number of other new technology reveals during today’s livestream presentation. Did you miss it? No problem. We’ve gathered all of the reveals and announcements from today’s presentation here in an easy recap.

The Hi, Speed Apple Event livestream presentation took place on October 13, 2020. During the overall presentation, we got our first look at the new iPhone 12 family of smartphones. The standard iPhone 12 was announced, along with the iPhone 12 Mini, Pro, and Pro Max. There were also other announcements, such as the HomePod Mini, as well. You can catch the entire livestream in its entirety just below.

Here are all of the announcements and reveals that were made during the Apple Event October 2020 livestream.

Some of the iPhone 12 models are expected to launch this October 2020, and pre-orders will be opening pretty soon. Apple will be launching several models and opening pre-orders in November as well. Be sure to follow our coverage for pre-order details and guides as details and information become available.