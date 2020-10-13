Watch the Apple iPhone 12 reveal event livestream here Everything you need to know to tune into the Apple iPhone 12 reveal event livestream.

The time has come, and Apple is expected to officially reveal the new iPhone 12 and its assorted variants today during a new special event. As always, we’re going to show you how to tune into that new event, and you can watch the Apple iPhone 12 reveal event livestream right here.

The reveal event for the Apple iPhone 12 is expected to take place on October 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, via the Apple Special Events page. As usual, you’ll be able to tune into the presentation via your browser or on YouTube when it launches.

Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 12, and its assortment of variants (like Pro, etc) during the event today, which was originally revealed with a digital invite titled “Hi, Speed”. While Apple hasn’t officially said anything about the iPhone 12, it’s very likely that today’s event is going to focus on the new lineup of iPhone devices. In fact, that’s really the only thing left to talk about after the company’s extensive reveal of new iPads and other things last month.

The event is set to kick off from Apple Park. You can head over to the Apple Events page on the official website for a look at the stream. You can also tune into the Apple Special Event from YouTube. We’ve embedded that stream in the article above, which should make it even easier to tune in.

We’ll be covering the event extensively here on Shacknews, so make sure you keep your eyes glued to our Apple topic for any breakouts and new reveals. We’ve already seen a few leaks cropping up about the upcoming iPhone, and it will be interesting to see how those rumors play out over the coming hours leading up to the event.