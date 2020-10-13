New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

HomePod Mini revealed at October Apple Special Event

Apple has unveiled its latest HomePod device at the Hi, Speed event.
Donovan Erskine
Apple’s Hi, Speed event was the October showcase full of announcements and upcoming products from the tech company. During the event, Apple revealed the HomePod Mini, the latest version of the company’s physical speaker, integrated with Siri. The HomePod Mini features several new features and upgrades, and will be available this November.

Developing...

