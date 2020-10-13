HomePod Mini revealed at October Apple Special Event
Apple has unveiled its latest HomePod device at the Hi, Speed event.
Apple’s Hi, Speed event was the October showcase full of announcements and upcoming products from the tech company. During the event, Apple revealed the HomePod Mini, the latest version of the company’s physical speaker, integrated with Siri. The HomePod Mini features several new features and upgrades, and will be available this November.
Developing...
