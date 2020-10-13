Apple reveals the iPhone 12 at October Special Event Apple's October Special Event is underway, and the company has revealed the new iPhone 12.

Apple held its latest Special Event on October 13, where the company shared news on its latest products. It was during this event, that Apple revealed the iPhone 12, ushering in a new era for the long line of smartphones. The phone will be available later this month.

The iPhone 12 sports a two-camera setup and comes in black, blue, green, red, and white variants. The phone has a squared design on the sides, harkening back to what we saw with the iPhone 4. We see that the iPhone 12 sees the return of the notch design, which Apple has used on the last couple of iPhone generations. The phone itself is about 6.1 inches, which is roughly the average size for the base model iPhones.

The iPhone 12 utilizes Ceramic Shield technology, which will hopefully help the phone’s screen be a bit more durable, a common criticism of Apple’s line of smartphones. The iPhone 12 will also be the first iPhone to take advantage of 5G technology, which will provide for high-level speeds. 5G will be exclusive to the iPhone 12 family of devices, and will not be added to older phones.

Apple is also implementing MagSafe technology to the iPhone 12. This allows users to apply certain cases that magnetically stick to the back of the phone and hold credit cards as well as other personal cards. Apple also showed off new wireless charging options for the iPhone 12 that looks similar to what we see with the Apple Watch devices.

The iPhone 12 starts at $799 and will be available for pre-order on October 16, phones will start shipping October 23. Apple’s October 2020 Special Event was home to other announcements as well, including the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. For more out of the tech event, visit the Apple topic page on Shacknews.