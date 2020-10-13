Apple reveals the iPhone 12 Mini, starting at $699 The new iPhone 12 mini will be even smaller than the iPhone SE 2020, with a larger display.

Those looking forward to buying a new Apple iPhone this year will be pleased to know that they have plenty of options. In fact, during today’s reveal event, the tech giant actually revealed four new variants of the iPhone 12, including the iPhone 12 mini, a new compact phone that is smaller than the iPhone SE 2020 but with a larger display. The iPhone 12 mini will start at $699, making it the cheapest option out of the new iPhone lineup.

The iPhone 12 mini will include a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR screen, offering a higher fidelity display than the iPhone SE 2020. It will also do away with the Touch ID button embedded under the screen, as well as the clunky bezels that have made past iPhones so squared-off. As for colors, the iPhone 12 mini will be available in black, blue, green, red and white color variants. It will also include the same 5nm A14 Bionic processor that is available in the other iPhone 12 models, which should make it more than powerful enough to handle all of your daily mobile work.

One of the most notable differences with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini is the new advanced duul-camera system which builds off of the iPhone 11's camera. The new camera system features an Ultrade Wide camera, as well as a new Wide camera with an ƒ/1.6 aperture, which is said to be the fastest on an iPhone yet. The new camera will also feature an improved Night mode and Deep Fusion System.

We’ll continue to keep an eye out for new information about the iPhone 12 mini, so make sure you keep your eyes glued to our Apple topic for the latest news and reveals out of today’s Apple event.