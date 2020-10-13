Apple announces 5G capabilities coming to the iPhone 12 generation One of the major reveals of the October Apple Event livestream was that 5G network capabilities will be coming to the new family of iPhones.

A lot of mobile and smartphone technology is banking on upgrades to new 5G network capabilities. As one of the foremost in mobile technology, Apple isn’t being left out. The company announced that it will be adopting new 5G technology into the new generations of iPhones, starting with the iPhone 12 family of smartphones.

Apple made the announcement of 5G technology in new iPhones during its Apple Event livestream presentation on October 13, 2020. During the reveal, Apple boasted that new iPhones will be able to reach data speeds of over 4GB per second. Moreover, upload speeds will supposedly be able to reach double the capability of current iPhones, allegedly up to 200Mbps. During the livestream, Apple invited Verizon in to reveal that the two would be partnering on new 5G data coverage with the new generation of phones. This also means Verizon will be one of Apple’s first official partners through the launch of the iPhone 12, which starts this October when the first models come out.

The iPhone 12 will be one of the first Apple smartphones to utilize new 5G hardware and capabilities.

With the launch of 5G capabilities on iPhone, the iPhone 12 should be ready to take on a network speed like never before. Whether it’s watching sports or enjoying multiplayer games, the implementation of 5G will allow some of the lowest latencies ever achieved on a smartphone. With gaming in particular, Apple repped the future possibilities of gaming with Riot Games’ League of Legends: Wild Rift (the mobile version of the popular MOBA). The game has been in closed alpha and beta in nations outside of the US, but it will be coming Stateside soon enough and Apple boasts that its new 5G capabilities will be set to take advantage of the precision that a game like League of Legends: Wild Rift requires.

Apple has mentioned that 5G will be implemented in forthcoming models of its iPhone lineup. Which models? We’ll know soon enough. Stay tuned for further details and be sure to check out further announcements from the Apple Event October 2020 presentation.