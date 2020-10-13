SteelSeries announces limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 headsets & mousepads SteelSeries has launched sleek Cyberpunk 2077 editions of its Arctis 1 headset and QcK mousepad.

Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t far off and we’re ready on pretty much all fronts to take our first steps into the future dystopian world of Night City. There are likely going to be many celebrations of this (we already got some themed consoles earlier this year), but SteelSeries has just announced its own series of sweet-looking Cyberpunk 2077 limited-edition items. What’s more, they’re available now.

Steelseries revealed its Cyberpunk 2077 limited-edition headsets and mousepads on the SteelSeries website on October 13, 2020. Featured in the lineup are the Arctic 1 Headset, the QcK Large Mousepad, and various accenting booster packs for the Arctis Pro headset. Each item features unique art and designs inspired by the corporations running the roost in Night City, including Kang Tao, Arasaka, and Militech editions. There’s also the stylish Cyberpunk 2077 cover art in the form of the QcK pad. Each of the mousepads retail at $19.99, the booster packs run at $34.99 a piece, and the Cyberpunk 2077 edition Arctis 1 Headset runs at $109.99. Each of these items is limited quantity and will be available only as long as supplies last.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Arctis Pro Booster Packs come in various stylized options and fit the Arctis Pro, Arctis Pro + GameDAC, and Arctis Pro Wireless.

Cyberpunk 2077 has gotten no short supply of love from around the gaming industry. Back in April this year, many may recall Microsoft collaborating with CD Projekt RED to announce a sleek limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X. Though it seems questionable how the game will play on that system, there’s little question that the console looked good. SteelSeries’ line-up of custom products are less likely to let you down functionally as you play the game, and they’re looking like they have a similar sense of style.

The SteelSeries Cyberpunk 2077 limited-edition lineup is available now. With Cyberpunk 2077 having gone gold and set to launch on November 19, 2020, we’re also about to get another episode of Night City Wire this week, so stay tuned for new updates and details coming shortly.