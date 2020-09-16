New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 16, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening Shacknews, it's Wednesday night, and all is well. It's been a pretty quiet news day today, hasn't it? Just kidding. It's been stupidly busy. Lots of good and exciting news surrounding the PlayStation 5. I can't actually believe Sony gave us a release date and a price in one go. Then there's the hilarity of the internet burning down trying to secure a pre-order. Anyway, let's take a look at what we've written about on Shacknews and some funnies from the internet. Come and click some links.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

"We'll let you know. It's not going to happen within minutes notice"

Today was a bit of a mess for those that were trying to get their pre-orders in for a PlayStation 5. Pre-orders seemed to open without any notice and retailers ran out of stock pretty much immediately.

Hit F5 again, I dare you.

Today was a bit of a day for people looking to spend hundreds of dollars.

What did Xbox have to say about that?

Xbox is out here getting a bit sassy. You gotta love the gentle digs, though.

YOU DIED text has died

This Demon's Souls font looks bad and anyone involved in its creation should feel bad. Nothing about this font screams "fighting through a hellish, gothic world overrun with demons". This is the kind of font used on a cafe menu to sell organic, smashed avocado on sourdough bread.

Philosophizing at 180 characters

Twitter isn't exactly the best platform for nuanced, intelligent, and poignant discussions about issues.

Spread the positivity

xbox is great

Gotta love Xbox being supportive, even if it is a bit sassy at times. It seems like it doesn't even realize it's in The Great Console Wars of 2020.

Diggin' your own grave

Donovan "Meme Master" Erskine comin' in with the goods.

BOO

I bet that man is thankful the bear ran the other way.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for September 16, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here's a photo of my other kitty cat for your viewing pleasure. Her name is Wednesday. That's right, a photo of Wednesday on Wednesday.

Wednesday

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

