Oculus Quest 2 revealed at Facebook Connect, pre-orders open now Facebook has announced the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset.

The newly renamed Facebook connect was held on September 16, where the corporation spoke about their VR endeavors. During the presentation, Facebook announced the Oculus Quest 2, their next VR headset. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself revealed the Oculus 2 and shared new details about the virtual reality device. The device will launch in October at $299 USD, and pre-orders are available starting today.

The announcement of the Oculus Quest 2 doesn’t come as a huge surprise, as images of the device leaked online earlier this week. Facebook shared additional details about the Oculus Quest 2 with Shacknews via a press release.

“Quest 2 is an all-in-one, completely wireless headset – now redesigned to be smaller and over 10% lighter. It utilizes the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform and has our highest-resolution display ever with 50% more pixels than the first generation. It’s a headset designed to work for more people – it’s flexible to switch between all-in-one and PC VR gaming, with more accessory options to customize your fit and comfort while extending your playtime”

The Oculus Quest 2 will launch on October 13 for $299 USD, and is available for pre-order today. For more from the September Facebook Connect, stay with us here on Shacknews.