Oculus Quest 2 accessories detailed, includes fit pack & battery pack
Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 will have a slew of new accessories for users to pick up, including a fit pack and a special battery pack.
Facebook has announced the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset.
One of Facebook Connect 2020's first reveals of the event was the announcement of Project Aria: AR smartglasses with an expected launch in 2021.