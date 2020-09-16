Beat Saber multiplayer and BTS music pack announced at Facebook Connect Beat Saber players will soon be able to play with friends and they'll also be able to play to the sounds of BTS.

It's been a long Facebook Connect presentation and, let's be honest, not a lot of it has been exciting. But they did eventually get to the fireworks factory and announce some exciting new features for VR phenomenon Beat Saber. The game is about to get multiplayer, allowing for more than one player to join in the action.

Beat Saber's multiplayer will allow up to five players to go head-to-head on their Oculus devices. Players will be able to pick their avatars and jump into random matchmaking or get into their own private parties.

Is that not enough for you Beat Saber junkies? Well, the team at Beat Games Studio had an arguably bigger announcement at today's show. The game is about to get a BTS music pack. This pack will feature the TinyTAN characters along with 12 hit songs from the hit group. More information on this is coming soon, but it will undoubtedly be trending on Twitter during off hours.

While Beat Games has been committed to bringing all of Beat Saber's future updates to all of the game's supported platforms, the team has acknowledged in a Facebook post that the PlayStation VR version may not get the mulitplayer update for a while.

Dear PS VR players, we are doing everything we can to make sure we release multiplayer simultaneously on all platforms on October 13 but there might be a delay with the PS4 version. Please bear with us and check our social media regularly for new updates about PS VR.

Beat Saber multiplayer is set to arrive on October 13 on Oculus platforms. The BTS music pack is set to release some time in November. We'll keep an eye on other Beat Saber versions and whether they'll get this update, but in the meantime, you can take an early look at what's coming on the Oculus website.