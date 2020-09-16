All confirmed games for PS5 launch day If you're planning to go out and buy a PS5, you'll want to know what games you can pick up. Here are the games we know are set to be available at launch day.

The PlayStation 5 now has a release date. But there are a few details that enthusiasts and interested consumers might be waiting on. The biggest question surrounds what games will be available on launch day once the console is out the door. Shacknews is here to assist on that front by keeping track of the games that are set to launch on PS5 launch day.

Confirmed games for PS5 Launch

The PlayStation team has come out themselves and confirmed which of its first-party titles will be available in time for the PS5's launch. Here's what players can expect to see:

Astro's Playroom (Japan Studio)*

Demon's Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio)

Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)

Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV)

(* - Astro's Playroom will come pre-installed on all PS5 models.)

As far as third-party games go, there isn't a lot confirmed for the PlayStation 5 launch day. This is the list so far and we'll be sure to update it as more information comes along:

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (Capcom)**

(** - Digital release only)

There are also several games that are widely expected to be available at launch, partly because they'll already be out on other platforms and partly based on retailer listings. These games include:

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft)

Just Dance 2021 (Ubisoft)

Madden NFL 21 (Electronic Arts)

Marvel's Avengers (Square Enix)

NBA 2K21 (2K Games)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft)

Once we confirm those games are releasing on launch day, we'll add them to the list of confirmed third-party titles.

The PS5 will release on November 12 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. It will release in the rest of the world on November 19. Keep an on our PlayStation 5 topic with all of the latest on the console launch and keep it on this guide for more on what's coming at launch day.