Oculus Quest 2 accessories detailed, includes fit pack & battery pack Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 will have a slew of new accessories for users to pick up, including a fit pack and a special battery pack.

Oculus Quest 2 is coming in October and Facebook is dedicated to offering you new accessories along the way, too. In fact, during today's Facebook Connect, the company detailed some of the new accessories coming to the VR headset including a Fit Pack, Elite Strap, and an Elite Strap with Battery.

The big accessories detailed during Facebook Connect include the Fit Pack, which includes a pair of light blockers and two interchangeable facial interfaces for both wider and narrower face shapes. The pack itself will cost $39 and is set to deliver on October 13.

The Elite Strap, which offers a more comfortable headband, will be available for $49, though you can also opt for the Elite Strap with Battery pack, which costs $129. The battery will grant you an extended playtime while also working alongside the Elite Strap to provide a more comfortable virtual reality experience. You can also pick up the Oculus Link Cable for $79, which will work with the Oculus Quest 2 just like it does with the original Oculus Quest.

You can check out the accessories themselves by heading over to the Oculus website. If you love the Oculus Quest, but are looking for a more improved experience, then the Oculus Quest 2 will offer plenty of extra accessories to ensure you get the most out of the new virtual reality device. For more info out of today’s livestream be sure to check out our Facebook Connect topic.