Hogwarts Legacy brings the Harry Potter world to PlayStation 5 in 2021 We got a good look at some upcoming PlayStation 5 games today, including Hogwarts Legacy, a new game set in the Harry Potter world.

Not much is yet known about Hogwarts Legacy, but we got our first glimpse at the magical world that WB Avalanche is bringing to life on the PlayStation 5 during the latest PlayStation 5 showcase. The new title looks visually impressive based on the cutscenes we've seen so far. We didn’t really get too much in the terms of actual gameplay or anything from the Hogwarts Legacy reveal, but according to a press release it sounds like we’ll be stepping into an immersive RPG.

The press release reads, “Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic, putting players at the center of their adventure to become the witch or wizard they choose to be. They will grow their character’s abilities as they master powerful spells, hone combat skills and select companions to help them face off against deadly enemies. Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for.”

The press release also included statements from John Blackburn, the Studio General Manager at WB Avalanche, who writes, “It’s such an honor to work on such an amazing franchise and the team is dedicated to delivering an authentic Wizarding World experience that both Harry Potter and RPG fans will enjoy.” He continues, “Hogwarts Legacy is so special because it allows players to immerse themselves in a new narrative that is filled with complex characters, and, of course, magic.”

If you're a fan of the Harry Potter universe, then it sounds like Hogwarts Legacy is meant to be the perfect game for you. We'll continue to keep our eyes on it as the weeks go on.