Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay shown at September PS5 showcase An extended look at Spider-Man: Miles Morales was shown during the PS5 showcase.

The September 16 PlayStation 5 showcase was home to new reveals in the world of Sony’s next-gen console. During the show, we got our first look at the gameplay, story, and combat in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. We also learned that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a launch title on PS5.

The new trailer, which can be seen below, gives us context for the story in Miles Morales. Set one year after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man, we see Miles, now living in Harlem, having to deal with new struggles. Miles’ mother, Rio Morales, is running for city council. Two rival factions, Roxxon and The Underground are causing tensions to rise in the city. We see the Tinkerer, a common Miles Morales’ villain, as the leader of The Underground.

Miles swings into action in an attempt to de-escalate a shootout on the bridge, and we get our looks at the game’s first major set-piece. As the bridge crumbles, Miles fights members of both factions, showcasing some brand new combat animations. We also see his unique electricity and cloaking abilities used to get the upper hand on foes. There’s also a quick-time-event where Miles uses his webbing to keep two collapsing pieces of the bridge together, harkening back to several iconic Spider-Man moments.

Following the PS5 showcase, developer Insomniac Games tweeted some crucial additional details about Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game will launch in North America on November 12, the same day as the PlayStation 5 for $49.99 USD. It was also revealed that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released on the PS4 as well.

The September PS5 showcase was home to a number of next-gen announcements, including the reveal of a new Harry Potter RPG, as well as release date and pricing information for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 digital edition.